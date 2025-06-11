A routine shopping trip turned into a nightmare for a California woman hailing from Sonoma County who now demands £11.2 million ($14.1 million) from the retail giant Costco after a heavy display cabinet allegedly collapsed onto her, causing a traumatic brain injury that continues to plague her months later.

Sadie Novotny filed the explosive lawsuit against Costco Wholesale Corporation following the 22nd March 2025 incident at the company's Santa Rosa store, where she claims a large liquor cabinet display suddenly toppled over without warning, pinning her beneath its weight.

The lawsuit alleges Novotny suffered multiple severe and permanent injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, and seeks compensation for pain and suffering, emotional distress, plus additional damages for medical expenses and lost wages.

The case represents one of the largest personal injury claims against a major retailer in recent years, with the outcome potentially influencing safety standards across the warehouse retail sector.

Uncover the Incident That Changed Everything

Sadie Novotny was browsing the aisles of the Costco at 1900 Santa Rosa Ave. with her husband when a large liquor cabinet display, promoted as "on sale," suddenly toppled over, pinning her beneath its weight.

According to the lawsuit, the cabinet, precariously balanced on a "worn" and "inadequate wooden pallet" with "thin legs," collapsed without warning, causing "multiple, permanent, and severe injuries," including a traumatic brain injury (TBI).

Novotny's incident report, cited in the SFGate coverage, notes she tried to catch the falling cabinet, resulting in immediate pain in her shoulder, forearm, hand, fingers, and lower back.

The suit, filed on 29 April 2025 in Alameda County Superior Court and later moved to federal court in San Francisco, alleges Costco failed to secure the display or warn shoppers of its instability.

Demand Accountability for Retail Safety

Novotny's legal claims centre on three key allegations: general negligence, premises liability, and product liability.

The lawsuit argues Costco 'negligently failed to adequately manage' its store, placing the cabinet in a 'dangerous and/or precarious position' that posed a clear risk to shoppers.

As reported by Yahoo News, the company's failure to inspect or maintain the display, coupled with inadequate staff training, created an unsafe environment.

Novotny seeks £4 million ($5.3 million) for emotional distress, £4 million ($5.3 million) for pain and suffering, £1.6 million ($2.1 million) for future medical costs, and £1.6 million ($2.1 million) for lost earning capacity, among other damages.

X posts reflect public shock and sympathy, noting the severity of TBIs.

Push for Change in Warehouse Retail

The case raises broader questions about safety in warehouse-style stores like Costco, where heavy displays are common.

A Times Now report highlights that TBIs from falling objects are a known risk in such settings, often due to improper stacking or unstable setups.

Novotny's attorney, Claude Armand Wyle, told ABC News that Costco claims to have video evidence of the incident but has refused to share it, adding tension to the case.

With a case management hearing set for 4 September 2025, legal experts suggest Costco may pursue a settlement to avoid a high-profile trial.

However, the £11.2 million ($14.1 million) demand underscores the life-altering impact of Novotny's injuries, which could lead to long-term issues like early dementia, per medical insights shared in the lawsuit.

A Wake-Up Call for Retail Giants

Sadie Novotny's £11.2 million ($14.1 million) lawsuit against Costco is more than a personal battle—it's a challenge to retail giants to prioritise shopper safety.

The incident, rooted in an allegedly preventable oversight, has ignited debate about accountability in warehouse stores.

As the case heads to federal court, Novotny's fight could spark industry-wide change, but ensuring justice and safer aisles will demand relentless pressure.

This case highlights broader safety concerns in warehouse-style retail environments, where large displays and heavy merchandise are commonplace. If the court rules in Novotny's favour, the case could set a precedent for how large warehouse retailers manage bulky merchandise and customer safety in high-traffic areas.

The retail industry will be watching closely as this case progresses, particularly given the substantial damages being sought and the potential implications for safety protocols across similar warehouse stores.

Costco has not yet issued a public statement regarding the lawsuit, and representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

