Mike Johnson Refuses To Say Whether Gavin Newsom Should Be Arrested, Claims He 'Ought To Be Tar And Feathered'

President Donald Trump said Newsom should be arrested, but border czar Tom Homan said "there's no intention" to do so at the moment

House Speaker Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to say whether he believes California Gov. Gavin Newsom should be arrested over his opposition to immigration-related enforcement operations in Los Angeles, but claimed that he should be at least "tar and feathered."

"Um, that's not my lane. I'm not gonna give you legal analysis on whether Gavin Newsom should be arrested. But he ought to be tar and feathered, I'll say that," Johnson told press on Tuesday. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would pursue Newsom's arrest if he were border czar Tom Homan, but the official downplayed the possibility after also threatening to do so.

The lawmaker went on to say that the governor is "standing in the way of the administration and the carrying out of federal law."

"He's applauding the bad guys and standing in the way of the good guys. He's being an accomplice in our federal law enforcement agents being not just disrespected but assaulted. This is a serious problem. He is now filing a lawsuit against the president. What a joke. Do your job, man, that's what I'd tell Gavin Newsom. Stop working on your rebranding and be a governor. Stand up for the rule of law;" Johnson added.

Many Republicans have blasted Newsom and Democrats over their opposition to the law enforcement operations, as well as the deployment of National Guard troops and Marines to the city.

Homan, however, backtracked on his threat to arrest Newsom, telling CBS News "there's no intention to arrest Newsom" and claiming previous statements on the matter were "taken out of context." He had warned on Saturday that immigration enforcement operations in the city would continue despite opposition, adding that anyone who stood between agents and their goal would be arrested, even if those people are high-ranking officials.

"You cross that line, it's a felony to knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien. It's a felony to impede law enforcement doing their job," Homan said back then. The possibility was endorsed by President Donald Trump, who said it would be "great" if that scenario were to take place.

"I would do it if I were Tom. I think it's great," Trump replied. "Gavin likes the publicity, but I think it would be a great thing." "He's done a terrible job," Trump continued. "Look, I like Gavin Newsom. He's a nice guy but he's grossly incompetent. Everybody knows."

Newsom, in turn, responded with defiance. Speaking with MSNBC, he told Homan to "just get it over with." "He's a tough guy. Why doesn't he do that? He knows where to find me;" the governor added. "That kind of bloviating is exhausting. So, Tom, arrest me. Let's go."

Back to Monday night, the official clarified that California Democrats "haven't crossed that line yet." However, he said that those who do will be subjected to "prosecution." Asked concretely about the possibility, Homan said he will "leave that up to" the Justice Department to determine if anyone moved to prevent ICE officers from conducting operations.

Originally published on Latin Times

