'Roblox Dead Tales' Codes June 2025: Are You Brave Enough to Face Various Threats in Gaia?

In the dangerous yet exciting world of "Dead Tales," survival is not only a desire. Here, you treat it as a challenge of strategy, coordination, and timing. In the endless universe of Gaia, this "Roblox" adventure game challenges you to explore the haunting landscapes on a cart, fighting off foes and wild circumstances.

To make your adventure better, unlocking new classes is crucial, and applying the newest Dead Tales codes is the quickest means to acquire the coins you require.

Why Do You Need Coins in 'Dead Tales'

"Dead Tales" sees every run start with the decision to adhere to the default Warrior class or unlock a new one with distinctive abilities and equipment. These classes vary from team-oriented support roles to solo player brutes, providing diversity in your gameplay style.

Alas, gaining access to them takes coins, a currency accumulated through prolonged playtime and survival.

For new players, this grind can be too much. That's where "Dead Tales" codes are your most trusted buddy. In a matter of clicks, you'll be able to redeem these codes and get free coins, eliminating time and effort during the early game.

All Working 'Dead Tales' Codes as of June 2025

Here is a list of active codes that currently work that you can use for free coins:

RELEASE – Receive 25 Coins immediately

Be sure to redeem these codes prior to them expiring. The devs usually post limited-time codes after updates or milestone achievements, so collect them every time you have the chance.

Are There Any Expired 'Dead Tales' Codes?

There are no expired codes as of yet. However, this may change at any moment. Developers usually change code, particularly during events or new content rollouts. Always keep up to date by frequently checking or visiting the official community pages.

How to Redeem Codes in 'Dead Tales'

Redeeming codes in "Dead Tales" is a simple process. Don't forget to follow the steps that GameRant shared with us:

Open "Dead Tales" on "Roblox." Click the Menu button located on the right side of the screen. Navigate to the Codes tab. Enter your desired code and click Claim to receive your rewards. If the code is valid, your coins will appear instantly in your balance.

How to Get More 'Dead Tales' Codes

To continue earning free coins, remain plugged into the game's official communities:

Shoe Shoe Games Roblox group

Dead Tales Discord server

You can also bookmark our page for more updates about the game. If you want to play a similar genre game, you can try "Dead Seas" next time.

Originally published on Player One