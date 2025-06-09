Social Security Official Wants More AI Use in the Agency Despite Some Reports of Bots Being Unhelpful

The Social Security Administration's new chief, Frank Bisignano, says he's doubling down on the use of artificial intelligence and tech tools to streamline services, despite concerns from some users and employees about reliability and privacy.

Bisignano, who took office on May 7, wants to overhaul the agency's customer service model by working closely with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has sent engineers to assist with technology upgrades, the Wall Street Journal reported. This comes just months after DOGE triggered backlash by slashing Social Security jobs and attempting to close field offices, prompting widespread public outcry and a legal challenge that temporarily restricted its access to agency data.

On Friday, that order was lifted by the Supreme Court. Today, Bisignano says the focus is on making the agency "digital-first," cutting wait times and encouraging more Americans to use self-service tools, like online Social Security card replacement.

The administration aims to reduce the average wait time on its 1-800 number from 19.2 minutes to 12 by September 2026 and process all retirement and Medicare claims on time. AI now handles nearly half of customer calls, up from 17% last October, though some users report getting stuck in response loops.

Next, the agency plans to expand AI's use in field offices and improve fraud detection, targeting billions in overpayments that cost the program nearly $8.9 billion in 2023. Bisignano says AI can help prevent waste while freeing up staff to focus on more complex cases.

