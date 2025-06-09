Business Technology and Innovation

Google's Pixel Phones Getting a Battery Lifesaver, But It Might Be Too Late for Yours

A smarter battery experience is coming to Pixel devices.

By

Google might be preparing to bring a long-awaited battery health management feature to its Pixel smartphones to enhance performance and extend device lifespan.

Originally unveiled alongside the Pixel 9a, this feature is expected to roll out more broadly later in 2025, potentially as part of the Android 16 update.

Pixel Battery Health Assistant

The new Pixel battery health helper is meant to track and optimize the long-term battery performance of your phone. As phones get older, their batteries naturally wear down, being able to hold less charge and take longer to recharge.

According to Android Central, this feature is intended to maintain battery capacity and flatten out battery performance throughout the battery's life.

"As your battery ages, you may notice slight changes in charging performance and battery capacity. Batteries are consumable components that age over time and last fewer hours between charges. Replacement is recommended for aged batteries."

Feature Location and Accessibility

APK teardown specialist AssembleDebug was able to enable the feature on the Pixel 9, and it gave us an early glimpse of its interface and settings. It's in Battery > Battery health, right below the current Charging optimization settings.

The new feature seems to be optional on some devices, such as the Pixel 9, to allow users to turn it on or off. Nevertheless, when the feature is launched alongside the Pixel 9a, it will be stuck permanently by default to provide balanced battery performance from day one.

How It Works: Smarter Charging for Longevity

Pixel battery health feature employs a multi-step voltage adjustment approach. It begins to optimize the battery at 200 charge cycles and repeats this procedure until around 1000 cycles.

Furthermore, this process enables the phone to learn how to modify charging behavior according to the manner of battery aging, finally maintaining battery health in the long run.

Though users will not be able to manually adjust these settings, the system will operate quietly in the background, constantly changing the charge speed and voltage limits to minimize the wear and tear on the battery.

Android 16 Rollout Timeline

Despite not being made available officially, all indications are that this feature will launch in summer 2025 via the next Android 16 update. The backend support required has already been added by Google in the Settings Services app on the Pixel 9, suggesting a broader release is coming.

Why the Battery Health Assistant Feature Will Be Useful

Smartphones are a major investment, and battery health is key to long-term performance. This battery health feature provides Pixel users with a better sense of their device's condition, coupled with proactive management of battery efficiency. To consumers who desire their devices to continue working longer than a typical upgrade cycle, this feature will be very useful.

Originally published on Tech Times

