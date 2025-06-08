Senior ABC Correspondent Suspended After Calling Stephen Miller a 'World-Class Hater'

ABC has suspended veteran journalist Terry Moran after he posted a scathing appraisal of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, calling him a "world-class hater."

"Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred," Moran wrote shortly after midnight on Sunday. "He's a world-class hater."

The now-deleted post described President Trump as someone who uses hatred "as a means to an end" for personal glorification, while asserting that in Miller's case, "his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate."

Members of the Trump administration were swift to condemn Moran's comments.

Vice President JD Vance came to Miller's defense, demanding ABC apologize and insisting Miller is motivated not be hatred, but "by love of country."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called Moran's post "unhinged and unacceptable" in a public call for disciplinary action. "We have reached out to ABC to inquire about how they plan to hold Terry accountable," she said.

By mid-morning, ABC News confirmed Moran had been suspended pending further evaluation. "ABC News stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others," the network said in a statement. "The post does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards."

The most important fact about Terry's full public meltdown is what it shows about the corporate press in America. For decades, the privileged anchors and reporters narrating and gatekeeping our society have been radicals adopting a journalist's pose. Terry pulled off his mask. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 8, 2025

Stephen Miller, a central figure in shaping Trump's immigration and cultural policies, responded to what he described as "Terry's full public meltdown," accusing network reporters of being "radicals adopting a journalist's pose."

The comment was a brief interlude to a stream of posts rebuking protests in Los Angeles that broke out in response to sweeping Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids around the city. Despite an LAPD statement describing the protests as peaceful, Miller repeatedly referred to the events as an insurrection.

"Deport the invaders, or surrender to insurrection. These are the choices," read one post. Above video of a peaceful march, Miller wrote "Foreign flags flying in American cities to defend the invasion and defy federal law."

Moran, ABC's senior national correspondent and a former "Nightline" anchor, conducted a high-profile Oval Office interview with President Trump in April. The exchange made headlines when Trump berated Moran for disagreeing with the President's assertion that letters and numbers Photoshopped onto a photo of Kilmar Abrego Garcia's hand depicted an actual tattoo.

In May, Trump called on Disney CEO Bob Iger to "do something about the losers and haters he's got on his low-rated shows," after Moran and another ABC News anchor said the selection of the first American pope "had nothing to do with Trump."

ABC's capitulation to White House prodding adds to ongoing tensions between mainstream news outlets and the Trump administration.

