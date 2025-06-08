DC Council Candidate Shuts Down Proud Boys' $100M J6 Lawsuit Press Conference by Screaming 'Traitor' Into Megaphone

A Washington, D.C. press conference held by a former Proud Boys leader and key figure in the January 6 Capitol Riot was interrupted on Friday by a woman screaming "traitor" into a megaphone.

The press conference held by Enrique Tarrio announced a $100 million lawsuit filed on Friday against the U.S. government. In the suit, Tarrio and four other Proud Boys members allege their prosecution for January 6-related crimes was politically motivated and constitutionally unjust.

The event was brought to a halt by D.C. Council candidate Patricia Eguino Friday afternoon. Equipped with a red and white megaphone, Eguino approached the crowd playing an air siren between chants of "traitor."

Unable to hear a reporter's shouted question over the noise, Tarrio and his lawyer ended the gathering prematurely.

Filed in Florida, the lawsuit seeks a payout for Tarrio, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Dominic Pezzola, who claim FBI agents and the Department of Justice prosecutors engaged in witness intimidation, and "systemic abuse" of the legal system to punish Trump supporters.

The five Proud Boys plaintiffs were convicted and sentenced to prison for their role in the 2021 insurrection, then granted pardons or sentence commutations by President Donald Trump the day he began his second term.

"I hope that this lawsuit is the first step to bringing back an equal application of the law to all American citizens," their lawyer told press before the disruption.

The DOJ has not issued a formal comment on the lawsuit, and Tarrio has not responded to Eguino's protest.

