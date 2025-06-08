U.S.

Stephen Miller Condemns LA Protests Against ICE Raids, Suggests Big Beautiful Bill Will 'Fix This'

"If we don't fix this, we don't have a country. Pass the BBB," Miller wrote, sharing video of demonstrators

By
Stephen Miller Condemns LA Protests Against ICE Raids, Suggests Big
LAPD charged protestors after LA residents took to the streets to demonstrate against ICE raids sweeping the city. Stephen Miller took to X to condemn the protests.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller lashed out at Los Angeles leaders and protesters on Saturday amid escalating backlash to a wave of aggressive ICE raids across the city.

"If we don't fix this, we don't have a country," Miller wrote on X, sharing video of protestors.

"Pass the BBB," he added, referencing Trump's "one big, beautiful bill," implying the legislation — which touts "the largest border security investment in history" — would somehow alleviate the conflict.

The protests began on Friday as federal immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) agents carried out raids across downtown L.A., arresting dozens and igniting violent clashes with demonstrators. As more residents took to the streets, Miller took to social media, framing the standoff as a crisis of national sovereignty while also promoting the so-called big, beautiful bill.

"An insurrection against the laws and sovereignty of the United States," Miller wrote in a separate post, sharing the same video of nearly a thousand protestors surrounding a federal detention center downtown.

In the series of posts railing against the L.A. uprising, Miller accused L.A. Chief of Police Jim McDonnell of "Siding with invaders over citizens," due to the department's refusal to assist with mass deportations.

Miller also responded to a statement from Mayor Bass denouncing Friday's raids. "We will not stand for this," Bass emphasized. "You have no say in this at all," Miller fired back. "Federal law is supreme and federal law will be enforced."

Anti-ICE Protests Erupt in LA Streets Following 'Cruel and Unnecessary'

The architect behind Trump's immigration policy, Miller recently directed ICE to ramp up arrests to meet an unprecedented 3,000-per-day target despite amassing legal challenges and reports of extreme overcrowding in detention centers.

While city officials have condemned the raids, White House officials maintain the actions were lawful and necessary.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Immigration, Los Angeles, La, Riots, Protestors, Demonstration, Free speech, First amendment, Ice, DHS

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Zachary Arnold and Andrea Lopez-Figueroa

Indiana Woman Watched Her Boyfriend Strangle His Young Daughter With a Noose Over FaceTime Thinking They Were 'Playing': Police

Mass Teen_01292025_1
ICE Detained US Marshal Who Matched the 'General Description' of Person of Interest Inside Arizona Immigration Court
Celebs Urge Donald Trump Not to Defund LGBTQ Suicide Hotline
Pedro Pascal, Other Celebs Urge Donald Trump Not to Defund LGBTQ Suicide Hotline: 'We Will Not Stay Silent'
MTG Jan 6 Riot_06052025_1
Marjorie Taylor Greene Seemingly Takes Credit for 'Organizing' January 6 Riot While Pledging Allegiance to Trump
How to Maximize Social Security Benefits: Insights into Eligibility, Timing, and Claim Strategy
Ex-Social Security Employee Stole Dead Men's Information to Help Women Receive Millions in Fraudulent Benefits: US Attorney
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know