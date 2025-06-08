Stephen Miller Condemns LA Protests Against ICE Raids, Suggests Big Beautiful Bill Will 'Fix This'

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller lashed out at Los Angeles leaders and protesters on Saturday amid escalating backlash to a wave of aggressive ICE raids across the city.

"If we don't fix this, we don't have a country," Miller wrote on X, sharing video of protestors.

"Pass the BBB," he added, referencing Trump's "one big, beautiful bill," implying the legislation — which touts "the largest border security investment in history" — would somehow alleviate the conflict.

BREAKING: Protesters have surrounded the federal detention center in Los Angeles. California isn't backing down, this is a full-blown standoff with the feds. pic.twitter.com/d4495b5N7i — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) June 7, 2025

The protests began on Friday as federal immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) agents carried out raids across downtown L.A., arresting dozens and igniting violent clashes with demonstrators. As more residents took to the streets, Miller took to social media, framing the standoff as a crisis of national sovereignty while also promoting the so-called big, beautiful bill.

"An insurrection against the laws and sovereignty of the United States," Miller wrote in a separate post, sharing the same video of nearly a thousand protestors surrounding a federal detention center downtown.

In the series of posts railing against the L.A. uprising, Miller accused L.A. Chief of Police Jim McDonnell of "Siding with invaders over citizens," due to the department's refusal to assist with mass deportations.

Miller also responded to a statement from Mayor Bass denouncing Friday's raids. "We will not stand for this," Bass emphasized. "You have no say in this at all," Miller fired back. "Federal law is supreme and federal law will be enforced."

The architect behind Trump's immigration policy, Miller recently directed ICE to ramp up arrests to meet an unprecedented 3,000-per-day target despite amassing legal challenges and reports of extreme overcrowding in detention centers.

While city officials have condemned the raids, White House officials maintain the actions were lawful and necessary.

Originally published on Latin Times