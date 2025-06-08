U.S.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Condemns Democrats for Calling Kilmar Abrego Garcia 'Maryland Man'

"Illegal. Human/child trafficker. Child pornographer. Democrats love this guy," Greene wrote

By
Marjorie Taylor Greene Condemns Democrats for Calling Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) responded to new allegations against Kilmar Abrego Garcia, attacking Democrats who've fought for his return to the U.S. after he was wrongly deported to a torture prison in El Salvador.

"This is the monster the Democrats call 'Maryland man,'" Greene wrote, sharing an X post detailing the accusations against Abrego Garcia, who fled El Salvador in 2011 and resided in Maryland under a legal work permit.

"Kilmar. Illegal. Human/child trafficker. Child pornographer," Greene continued. "Democrats love this guy."

On Friday, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a slew of charges against Abrego Garcia on Friday. He is accused of trafficking minors, soliciting pornographic images of children, and smuggling firearms and narcotics across state lines. Bondi alleged that Abrego Garcia exploited undocumented immigrant women and traded the "innocence of minor children for profit."

Until now, the Department of Justice has offered limited evidence to support claims that Abrego Garcia was involved in the MS-13 crime organization. The disturbing new allegations come as the Trump administration has agreed to comply with a court order to return Abrego Garcia to the U.S., after months of refusing to do so.

Abrego Garcia has become a focal point of partisan arguments regarding the Trump administration's aggressive anti-immigration efforts, which have included deporting hundreds to a prison in El Salvador. Opponents have brought forth a flurry of lawsuits arguing that the administration has violated habeas corpus, which requires the government to provide a public reason for detaining and imprisoning people.

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who has been a vocal advocate in the fight against Abrego Garcia's detainment in El Salvador, reacted to his return.

"This is not about the man, it's about his constitutional rights – and the rights of all," Van Hollen said. "The Administration will now have to make its case in the court of law, as it should have all along."

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
El salvador, Allegations, Human trafficking, Child pornography, Democrats, Immigration, Deportation, Border control

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Zachary Arnold and Andrea Lopez-Figueroa

Indiana Woman Watched Her Boyfriend Strangle His Young Daughter With a Noose Over FaceTime Thinking They Were 'Playing': Police

Mass Teen_01292025_1
ICE Detained US Marshal Who Matched the 'General Description' of Person of Interest Inside Arizona Immigration Court
Celebs Urge Donald Trump Not to Defund LGBTQ Suicide Hotline
Pedro Pascal, Other Celebs Urge Donald Trump Not to Defund LGBTQ Suicide Hotline: 'We Will Not Stay Silent'
MTG Jan 6 Riot_06052025_1
Marjorie Taylor Greene Seemingly Takes Credit for 'Organizing' January 6 Riot While Pledging Allegiance to Trump
How to Maximize Social Security Benefits: Insights into Eligibility, Timing, and Claim Strategy
Ex-Social Security Employee Stole Dead Men's Information to Help Women Receive Millions in Fraudulent Benefits: US Attorney
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know