Marjorie Taylor Greene Condemns Democrats for Calling Kilmar Abrego Garcia 'Maryland Man'

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) responded to new allegations against Kilmar Abrego Garcia, attacking Democrats who've fought for his return to the U.S. after he was wrongly deported to a torture prison in El Salvador.

"This is the monster the Democrats call 'Maryland man,'" Greene wrote, sharing an X post detailing the accusations against Abrego Garcia, who fled El Salvador in 2011 and resided in Maryland under a legal work permit.

"Kilmar. Illegal. Human/child trafficker. Child pornographer," Greene continued. "Democrats love this guy."

JUST IN: Attorney General Pam Bondi alleges Kilmar Abrego Garcia not only trafficked minor children, but also solicited child p*rn.



The announcement comes as it has been revealed that Abrego Garcia has been brought back to the U.S.



"Abrego Garcia is accused of transporting... pic.twitter.com/OEDUycaU3e — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 6, 2025

On Friday, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a slew of charges against Abrego Garcia on Friday. He is accused of trafficking minors, soliciting pornographic images of children, and smuggling firearms and narcotics across state lines. Bondi alleged that Abrego Garcia exploited undocumented immigrant women and traded the "innocence of minor children for profit."

Until now, the Department of Justice has offered limited evidence to support claims that Abrego Garcia was involved in the MS-13 crime organization. The disturbing new allegations come as the Trump administration has agreed to comply with a court order to return Abrego Garcia to the U.S., after months of refusing to do so.

Abrego Garcia has become a focal point of partisan arguments regarding the Trump administration's aggressive anti-immigration efforts, which have included deporting hundreds to a prison in El Salvador. Opponents have brought forth a flurry of lawsuits arguing that the administration has violated habeas corpus, which requires the government to provide a public reason for detaining and imprisoning people.

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who has been a vocal advocate in the fight against Abrego Garcia's detainment in El Salvador, reacted to his return.

"This is not about the man, it's about his constitutional rights – and the rights of all," Van Hollen said. "The Administration will now have to make its case in the court of law, as it should have all along."

Originally published on Latin Times