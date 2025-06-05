MAGA Pleads With Trump to End Feud With Musk: 'America Needs Both of You'

MAGA supporters are pleading with President Donald Trump to end his feud with Elon Musk as the two engaged in an ongoing social media public spat Thursday.

The back-and-forth intensified when the president shared in a Truth Social post that the "easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts."

"I was always surprised that Biden didn't do it!" Trump added.

The breakdown between Trump and Musk began after the world's richest man criticized the "Big, Beautiful Bill," calling it "disappointing." His comment seemingly triggered the end of his relationship with Trump, leading to his swift departure from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

While most of the internet reveled in the breakdown, many MAGA supporters took to Truth Social to beg the president to end the feud, with some reminding Trump it was he who gave Musk the platform throughout his campaign and at the start of his presidency.

"Not a good look Trump," one Truth Social user wrote.

"I wish President Trump and Musk would not trade public barbs like this. It diminished both of your accomplishments and makes you look like high school girls in a social media fight. Please, guys. Rein [sic] it in. We are so proud of you of both of you!" Patriot Grandma wrote.

"I'm not sure you're gonna see this. I really hope and pray that you do! The country needs you and Elon so if you two could just work out your differences that would be fantastic," another begged.

Other Truth Social users defended Musk and his accomplishments in the White House as the head of DOGE.

"Elon makes more sense than you do, Donald. I supported you - YOU brought Elon to the table and he produced. Now you want to pass yet another bogus bill which does very little to cut govt waste - And your targeted 'suggestion' is not what needs to be cut here and YOU KNOW IT," one user wrote.

"Why are you picking a fight with one of your best allies. So stupid," another echoed.

"Oh man, don't jump all over Elon," a third advised.

"What is wrong with you??? Please stop," a fourth Truth Social user stated.

"As my first comment on this platform I can say in a bipartisan manner, quit being an ungrateful douchebag Mr. President," another added.

"You are making a terrible mistake! Elon and Doge was about saving money, lots of it! What good is saving $1 Trillion if you raise the debt ceiling $4 Trillion? Think clearly about this. Congress is playing you like a fiddle!" one user warned.

Many criticized both parties for not addressing their issues outside of the public eye.

"Please just shut up about issues that should be addressed man to man," a user stated.

"America needs both of you or the corrupt will destroy our country," another added.

"I am disappointed in the blowup between you and Elon. Together you were an unbeatable force. Apart, you are both weakened - something that makes our enemies very happy," a third wrote.

"We love you POTUS, but we love Elon as well. We're a team, stop the infighting," another stated.

"Please don't display your differences on social media," a fourth advised.

"Pretty sure that infighting isn't what the people voted for," a fifth added.

"Wtf are you doing dude... stop blasting your infighting over social media... this isn't 'mean girls,'" another Truth Social user wrote.

While the feud shows not signs of slowing down, Musk has taken aim at Trump's alleged involvement in the Epstein files. Trump claimed he doesn't "mind Elon turning against me," and Steve Bannon chimed in to call for the Tesla CEO's deportation.

