Elon Musk Takes Jab at Trump's Age As Lawmakers Debate Which 'Side' to Take: 'I Will Be Around for 40+ Years'

As the relationship between former "First Buddy" Elon Musk and President Donald Trump deteriorates in the public eye and Republicans grapple with which side to take, Musk weighed in with "some food for thought."

"Trump has 3.5 years left as President, but I will be around for 40+ years ..." Musk wrote ominously on X.

Oh and some food for thought as they ponder this question: Trump has 3.5 years left as President, but I will be around for 40 years ... — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

The reminder came in response to far-right influencer Laura Loomer.

"I know law makers who are asking if they should side with President Trump or Elon," Loomer wrote, emphasizing the choice between "the most powerful man in the world vs the richest man in the world."

Musk weighed in, reminding members of congress and the world that, in addition to being the richest man on the planet, he has longevity on his side.

The power play follows Musk's first open criticism of the president in a dramatic escalation to what began with the billionaire disparaging Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Musk left the White House to focus on his own companies last week and within days began a stream of attacks against the bill he called the "Debt Slavery Bill."

Trump fired back against Musk's tirade Thursday morning, a move that provoked Musk to tweet that Trump wouldn't be president without him. Retaliation is likely, as Trump has a notoriously low tolerance for anything he perceives as a betrayal of loyalty.

Meanwhile, Republicans are left in the middle, tasked with passing legislation that pleases their constituents, a president who openly demands loyalty, and the richest man in the world gone rogue against the administration.

