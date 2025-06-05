Musk and Trump's Feud Over the 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Marks the End of Their 'Bromance', Users Declare: 'Big, Beautiful Divorce'

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's "bromance" has seemingly unraveled because the tech billionaire opposed the "Big Beautiful Bill," a sweeping legislative package championed by Trump.

Last month, Musk attacked the bill during a CBS Sunday Morning interview, saying he was "disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing."

Trump responded to Musk during a White House interview Thursday morning in which he said he was "very disappointed with Elon" and helped him "a lot." The president further claimed the former head of DOGE "knew the inner workings of the bill better than anybody sitting here. He had no problem with it. All of a sudden he had a problem, and he only developed the problem when he found out we're going to cut EV mandate."

"False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!" Musk wrote on X.

False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it! https://t.co/V4ztekqd4g — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Since then, the two have traded jabs across X and Truth Social in an increasingly heated exchange. As their feud unfolds in real time, the internet is watching and relishing every moment of the drama.

"The bromance is over," YouTuber Kangmin Lee wrote in an X post accompanied by a screenshot of Musk's latest posts.

The bromance is over pic.twitter.com/8mvLXAAWBH — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminjlee) June 5, 2025

"I'm running out of popcorn 🍿🍿🤣," Republicans Against Trump wrote in a viral post.

I'm running out of popcorn 🍿🍿🤣 pic.twitter.com/7DTN3MBq3V — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 5, 2025

"Big Beautiful Divorce🍿," an X user wrote in response.

Big Beautiful Divorce 🍿 — T.J.J (@weareofTheEarth) June 5, 2025

"This was shorter than many Hollywood marriages," another added.

This was shorter than many Hollywood marriages. — SN (@SNevinssleeper) June 5, 2025

"We all predicted that their breakup would be ugly!!!" a third joked.

We all predicted that their breakup would be ugly!!! https://t.co/AhEIrNs86W — Lubumba Gaxela (@Tarzana_Clayton) June 5, 2025

Not everyone online was entertained, with some users voicing that they saw no humor in the conflict.

"i really don't think this s*** is funny, they cheated and americans are suffering," an X user wrote.

i really don't think this shit is funny, they cheated and americans are suffering https://t.co/HkzeNodYYp — ashley ✨ (@summerinohio) June 5, 2025

"We all have consequences for the choices we make. Suck it up Elon," another wrote. "At least you're a billionaire in line to continue to get HUGE tax breaks and already secured federal contracts. I have no empathy here - only for America's democracy which you screwed over."

We all have consequences for the choices we make. Suck it up Elon.



At least you're a billionaire in line to continue to get HUGE tax breaks and already secured federal contracts. I have no empathy here - only for America's democracy which you screwed over. https://t.co/XpnqcDwkTt — T "Democracy in Distress" J (@MomKeuka) June 5, 2025

Originally published on Latin Times