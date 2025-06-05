Headlines

Musk Unearths Old Trump Posts Criticizing Deficits As Fight Over 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Continues

"I couldn't agree more!" Musk said in a publication reacting to a 2012 post from Trump

Elon Musk to Reduce Political Donations Amid Backlash
Billionaire Elon Musk continued his crusade against Donald Trump's "big, beautiful" tax cut and spending bill on Thursday by unearthing old social media posts where the president, before taking office, said he opposed government deficits.

"I couldn't agree more!" said Musk in a post on X when reacting to a 2012 publication from Trump claiming that "no member of Congress should be eligible for re-election if our country's budget is not balanced."

Musk also responded to a 2013 publication from Trump saying he could not "believe the Republicans are extending the debt ceiling." "I am a Republican & I am embarrassed!" Trump's publication says. "Wise words," Musk replied on Thursday. He also pitched a "Slim Beautiful Bill."

Trump is reportedly enraged by Musk's recent stance. On Wednesday, "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade said he believed Musk "really caught the president by surprise." "And I hear he is furious!"

Kilmeade then began discussing the president's response so far, and how the situation could develop.

"I think he's so smart to keep his powder dry," Kilmeade said. "Because it just plays into what critics would have to say, 'The right can't get out of their own way.' Instead, you have a goal: Pass it. Elon Musk is not in the Senate or the House. Don't worry about it."

Axios reported this week that Musk's decision to escalate his rhetoric when going after the bill respond to four different reasons: the fact that the bill cuts electric vehicle tax credits that help Tesla; not being allowed to continue serving as a "special government employee" after the 130-day time limit set by statute for unpaid advisory positions; the Federal Aviation Administration not using his Starlink satellite system for air traffic control; and the withdrawal of his ally Jared Isaacman to be NASA administrator.

