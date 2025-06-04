OpenAI ChatGPT Upgrade: Access to Google Drive, Microsoft Now Live—More Features Unveiled

The latest version of ChatGPT is here and it centers on massive productivity features that deliver improvements to office, work, and school-related needs, with the AI now capable of helping users with more needs. One of the biggestupgrades here is the capabilities of ChatGPT to access other workspace platforms like Google Drive, Dropbox, Outlook, and more.

With this latest upgrade from ChatGPT, users may enjoy a more connected experience to their productivity platforms from Google, Microsoft, and more, making the AI-powered experience available to these external experiences.

OpenAI ChatGPT Upgrade: Access Drive, Dropbox

According to a thread posted by OpenAI on X, there are now massive changes to ChatGPT which puts in more features for users to take advantage of, centering on productivity tools to help them with various needs. In this upgrade, OpenAI made renowned platforms like Google Drive and Microsoft Dropbox available on ChatGPT, and this means that the chatbot has access to these platforms directly.

This comes in the form of the "connectors" that OpenAI introduced, and this will help connect ChatGPT to the third-party platforms while keeping "existing user-level permissions."

The connectors are only available for paid users, with Plus, Pro, Team, Enterprise, and Edu users getting access to Microsoft's Outlook and Teams, Google's Drive and Gmail, Linear, and more. On the other hand, SharePoint, Dropbox, and Box are only available for Team, Enterprise, and Edu users.

More Productivity Upgrades for ChatGPT

Part of this latest ChatGPT upgrade is the ability to record meetings, brainstorming sessions, and voice notes on its macOS app, available for Team users only. ChatGPT also can transcribe these recorded content.

This feature is coming soon to Plus, Pro, Enterprise, and Edu subscription tiers.

On the other hand, there is also the chance to build one's deep research connectors using the Model Context Protocol that is now running in beta.

OpenAI's ChatGPT Features

In this year alone, OpenAI has given users a lot more to experience with ChatGPT to deliver massive experiences that offer users help and assistance to their various needs, especially in more intricate processes. One of the latest upgrades for ChatGPT this year is delivering the 'Deep Research' feature to more users, with Free accounts getting the "Lite" version of the experience that leverages its capabilities but with limited functionalities.

Another addition to ChatGPT's capabilities this year is its "Memory Boost" feature that helps the chatbot be more remembering the previous conversations that it had with a certain account. OpenAI promises that ChatGPT's memory is exclusive to one's account only, and would only recall the talks it had with the user, ensuring that it is more tailored to address their new concerns by factoring in old data.

It was also this year when OpenAI gave the world the globally-famous access to the image generation capabilities of ChatGPT that allowed users to directly produce photos using the chatbot. This led to significant trends and famous experiences where users got the chance to transform themselves into Ghibli-style animation, as well as the 'Barbie Box' challenge that feature themselves and their gears for work.

Originally published on Tech Times