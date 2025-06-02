Newark Runway Reopens After Repairs, Promising Smoother Summer Travel

Newark Liberty International Airport reopened its main runway, 4L-22R, on Monday, nearly two weeks ahead of schedule after months of construction caused delays for travelers.

The runway had been closed since April 15 for safety upgrades and repairs.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced a $121 million runway renovation, explaining it was needed due to wear on the 11,000-foot strip, which hadn't been upgraded since 2014, NBC News said.

Runways are usually repaired every 10 years, and this one was due. The project featured several upgrades, including repaving the runway, improving lighting, installing new drainage systems, and completing underground electrical work.

"Returning the runway ahead of schedule without compromising safety or quality was our top goal," said Rick Cotton, Executive Director of the Port Authority. "This should ease the burden on passengers and airlines just in time for summer."

The runway's reopening comes just in time as the airport prepares for its busiest travel season of the year.

For weeks, passengers at Newark faced long delays and cancellations—not just because of the runway closure, but also due to staffing shortages and communication problems at the control tower.

Sec.of Transportation. Sean Duffy is setting the stage for smoother operations at one of the busiest airports in the country— with Newark Liberty International Airport critical runway Finally re-opening nearly two weeks ahead of schedule. pic.twitter.com/hrR315wbiD — April Color (@ColorApril) May 31, 2025

Runway Reopens at Newark, Delays Set to Drop

On May 20, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) limited the number of flights in and out of Newark to ease congestion until construction was finished.

"Our goal is to reduce the major delays caused by construction, staffing issues, and recent equipment failures," said Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau. "These delays have had a ripple effect across the entire air travel system."

According to NYPost, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement that reopening the runway is a big step forward, but more work remains

"We'll keep strengthening telecom systems and fixing staffing shortages," he said. "This will help make travel smoother and safer."

United Airlines, which has its main hub at Newark, also welcomed the news. CEO Scott Kirby recently said runway issues had led to fewer bookings but was hopeful the improvements would bring travelers back. "People should book with confidence," he said. "Now's the time to buy."

Though runway 4L-22R is now back in full operation, some night and weekend closures will continue later in the year to finish additional upgrades. During those times, the airport's other two runways will stay open.

Originally published on vcpost.com