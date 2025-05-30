U.S. Social Issues

Texas Bill Looking To Ban Minors From Accessing Social Media Misses Key Deadline

By
Facebook Facebook
A Texas bill looking to ban minors under 18 years from accessing social media platforms is fading after lawmakers failed to meet a key weekend deadline.

A Texas bill that seeks to ban minors under 18 years old from accessing social media failed on Thursday after state lawmakers failed to meet a key deadline over the weekend.

Officials did not take a key vote on creating one of the country's most onerous restrictions on keeping minors off of social media platforms, including Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram. The bill had passed the GOP-led state House, but it planned to go further than a social media platform in Florida that implements restrictions on minors under 14 years.

Texas Bill Seeks To Ban Social Media for Minors

Despite the initial momentum behind the bill, it slowed down at the eleventh hour in the Texas Senate as lawmakers approached a weekend deadline to send bills to state Governor Greg Abbott. The latter had not discussed his stance on the bill, which had received opposition from tech trade groups and critics.

State Rep. Jared Patterson said that the bill was the best way they could protect children in Texas from the dangers of social media platforms. The situation comes as the legislative session is set to end on Monday, according to NBCDFW.

This means that lawmakers have a narrow path for the proposal, which, if it passes, would become another test of state efforts in setting boundaries on how and when minors can access social media platforms.

The bill comes as many tech companies, including Elon Musk's X, have already established a presence in the state of Texas. Gov. Abbott signed into law earlier this week a separate measure that required Apple and Google to verify the ages of their online app store users.

The latest proposal is considered the most far-reaching of the bills filed to address the dangers of online platforms. It would ban minors from creating accounts on social media sites, the Texas Tribune reported.

Failing To Meet Key Deadline

Additionally, the bill allows parents to request that tech companies delete their children's social media accounts, which companies must comply with within 10 days. The development comes as a surprise to proponents of the bill, as lawmakers have prioritized regulating social media sites during the current legislative session.

Despite its support from Republican lawmakers, the bill received criticism from civil liberties groups and tech advocates. They argued that it violates the First Amendment and will only result in major privacy concerns.

Opposition to the bill includes Ari Cohn, an attorney with the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE). He noted that the legislation tramples on the "well-established First Amendment rights of both minors and adults to speak and receive information online," according to Houston Public Media.

Originally published on parentherald.com

Tags
Texas, Social media, Lawmakers, Minors, Bill, Deadline
© 2025 ParentHerald.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
US President Donald Trump (C) has expressed frustration at both Russia's Vladmir Putin (R) and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky (L) for not yet striking a deal to end the war

Kremlin Rebuffs Zelensky's Call For Meeting With Trump, Putin

The court said Racquel "Kelly" Smith was unremorseful for kidnapping and selling her daughter
S.African Woman Gets Life Term For Selling 6-year-old Daughter
France's President Emmanuel Macron gives the keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue Summit in Singapore on May 30, 2025
Macron Urges Asia, Europe To Unite To Resist 'Spheres Of Coercion'
Australian energy company Woodside Woodside is one of the world's largest producers of liquified natural gas
Australia Approves 40-year Extension For Contentious Gas Plant
Argentina's Javier Milei and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
RFK Jr. and Argentina's Milei Announce Launch of WHO Alternative 'Free From Totalitarian Impulses, Corruption, and Political Control'
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan And What Is Operation Sindoor: What You Need To Know