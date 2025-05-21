UW–Platteville Tragedy: What We Know About the Students Found Dead in Wilgus Hall

Two young women were found dead inside a University of Wisconsin-Platteville dormitory on the morning of Sunday, 19 May. The bodies were discovered just before 11:00am in Wilgus Hall, a student residence at the heart of campus, after police received a 911 call from the building.

The victims have been named as Kelsie Martin, 18, of Maynard, Iowa, and Hallie Helms, 19, from Platteville. Both were first-year students. Police have stressed that the deaths are believed to be an isolated incident, with no danger posed to other students or the wider public.

What Happened Inside Wilgus Hall?

Officers responding to the emergency call found both students unresponsive in their shared room. They were pronounced dead at the scene. No other students were injured, and investigators confirmed no sign of forced entry or foul play.

While the exact cause of death has yet to be confirmed, authorities have said autopsies and toxicology tests are under way. The Grant County Medical Examiner's Office is leading the examination, and results are expected later this week. Until then, university staff and police are working closely with the families and offering support to grieving students and staff.

'We are heartbroken,' said Chancellor Tammy Evetovich in a statement. 'The loss of these two young students is devastating for their families, for their friends, and for the entire UW-Platteville community.'

Remembering Kelsie Martin and Hallie Helms

Kelsie Martin, a recent graduate of West Central High School in Iowa, had only just begun her university journey. Described by those who knew her as thoughtful, curious and grounded, she was quickly making her mark on campus life.

Hallie Helms, a Platteville native, had returned home to pursue her degree in elementary education. She was known for her warmth, her ambition, and her passion for teaching children. Friends called her 'a bright light,' someone who made people feel seen.

Both families have asked for privacy as they try to come to terms with their sudden and profound loss. In the meantime, UW-Platteville has cancelled final exams for Wilgus Hall residents and extended counselling services to all students.

Rumours, Grief, and an Online Storm

As news of the tragedy spread, speculation followed. Social media platforms were flooded with questions, theories, and in some cases, misinformation. Unverified claims about substance exposure circulated widely, none of which have been confirmed by authorities.

In a public statement, Platteville Police Chief Josh Grabandt urged the community to remain respectful. 'We understand people want answers,' he said. 'But this is a sensitive time. Spreading unconfirmed rumours only adds to the hurt.'

Even amidst the noise, there has been compassion. Students have begun planning candlelight vigils. Photo tributes have appeared online. Messages of support have come in from across the region all echoing the same thing: these two young lives mattered, and they are deeply missed.

A Campus in Mourning

UW-Platteville, home to around 6,000 students, is known for its tight-knit feel. In a town of just over 11,000 people, news travels fast and hits hard. The loss of two students on campus has sent shockwaves through the university and the local community.

In another message to students, Chancellor Evetovich promised the university would review safety measures and maintain open communication as the investigation unfolds. 'Right now, we're focused on healing,' she said. 'But we are also committed to transparency and accountability.'

What Happens Now?

As the investigation continues, the community waits for answers. Campus officials are making flexible academic arrangements for those affected. Grief counselors remain available not only for students, but for faculty and staff as well.

But beneath the procedural updates lies a deeper truth: two lives, just beginning, have ended far too soon. As the university wraps itself in mourning, the focus turns to memory to keep Kelsie and Hallie's spirits alive in stories, in quiet moments, and in the shared resolve to care for one another.

Originally published on IBTimes UK