NEW YORK (AP) — The Mexican Navy's training ship ARM Cuauhtémoc collided with the Brooklyn Bridge during a departure maneuver in New York on Saturday, May 17, 2025, the Secretaría de Marina (SEMAR) announced. The incident, which occurred just hours ago at 9:03 p.m. EDT, damaged the vessel, injured dozens of crew members, and temporarily halted its instructional cruise.

The accident took place as the Cuauhtémoc, a three-masted barque with 257 crew members, was departing from Pier 17 in the South Street Seaport, where it had been docked since May 13 for a goodwill visit. SEMAR reported on X that the ship's 171-foot masts likely misjudged the bridge's 127-foot clearance at high tide, causing unspecified damage to the training vessel. Sources confirmed that three people are in critical condition, with about a dozen others seriously injured, following the collision.

Since arriving in New York, the Cuauhtémoc had been hosting public tours, featuring traditional Mexican music and knot-tying demonstrations to promote the 2026 Sail4th celebration for America's 250th anniversary. The ship, built in 1982 in Bilbao, Spain, has visited 228 ports across 73 countries over 43 years, training naval cadets and fostering international goodwill.

SEMAR said naval and local authorities, including the U.S. Coast Guard and NYPD harbor units, are assessing the crew and vessel's condition, with support being provided. The Mexican Navy reaffirmed its commitment to crew safety, operational transparency, and excellence in training future officers.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, focusing on navigational errors. The Cuauhtémoc remains in New York pending repairs, with the Brooklyn Bridge reporting minor damage.