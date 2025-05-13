World

Israel Says It Targeted Top Hamas Official Mohammed Sinwar With Strike On Gaza Hospital

Image of the strike

Israel said on Tuesday it targeted top Hamas official Mohammed Sinwar with a strike on a Gaza hospital. It is still unclear whether the attack was successful.

Citing three people familiar with the matter, Journalist Barak Ravid detailed that Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said Sinwar was believed to be inside a bunker underneath the hospital.

Sinwar is the brother of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, killed last October during the IDF's offensive on Gaza. It also comes as U.S. President Donald Trump is in the region as part of a trip that will skip Israel.

Trump is currently in Saudi Arabia, where he announced investment and defense deals. He also announced the lifting of sanctions on Syria and said he is still "working to end the war in Gaza."

"The whole world should condemn the October 7 attacks. Gaza residents deserve a much better future. That won't happen while their leaders attack innocent people," Trump said during a speech in Saudi Arabia.

The attack also comes the day after Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander was released by Hamas.

