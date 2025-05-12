Tory Lanez Hospitalized After Prison Stabbing Incident, Report Says

Rapper Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, has been hospitalized following an alleged stabbing by another inmate while serving his prison sentence, according to a report from TMZ.

The incident reportedly occurred Monday morning in the yard of the California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi. Multiple sources told the outlet that Lanez was attacked and later transported to a hospital in Bakersfield for treatment. While the exact nature of his injuries remains unclear, TMZ reported they are considered non-life-threatening. His current condition has not been officially disclosed.

Authorities have not released further details on the motive behind the attack, and the incident remains under investigation.

Lanez, 31, is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted in August 2023 for the 2020 shooting of fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete. In December 2022, he was found guilty on three felony counts related to the shooting, which took place in the Hollywood Hills following a house party hosted by Kylie Jenner.

During the trial, Megan Thee Stallion testified that the shooting occurred after an argument in a vehicle. She told the court that Lanez shouted "Dance, *****" before firing at her, injuring her foot.

Peterson has maintained his innocence throughout the legal proceedings. His legal team has continued to pursue appeals and other post-conviction remedies.

Officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation have not yet issued a public statement on the incident.