Carney Forms New Canada Govt To Reshape US Ties

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday unveiled his new cabinet that will be charged with redefining the country's relationship with the United States as it confronts President Donald Trump's trade war.

Two weeks after his Liberal Party won a general election, capping one of the most dramatic comebacks in Canada's political history, Carney's cabinet was sworn in at a ceremony in Ottawa, setting up the 60-year-old ex-central banker's first full term in office.

"Canadians elected this new government with a strong mandate to define a new economic and security relationship with the United States," a statement from Carney's office said.

The cabinet retains several key figures involved in negotiating with the Trump administration over tariffs that have cost Canadian jobs, although some job titles have shifted.

Dominic LeBlanc, who has dealt directly with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in recent weeks, has been named the minister responsible for Canada-US trade.

Former foreign minister Melanie Joly has been moved to industry minister, with Anita Anand replacing her as Canada's top diplomat.

Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is keeping his post.

Since taking over from former prime minister Justin Trudeau on March 14, Carney has tried to create distance from the previous Liberal regime, which became deeply unpopular over its decade in power.

His cabinet includes Trudeau allies, but also brings in new faces.

Evan Solomon, a prominent former journalist entering parliament for the first time, has been named minister for artificial intelligence, a new post pointing towards Carney's pledge to transform Canada's economy.

Speaking last week, Carney committed to forming "an efficient cabinet, a focused cabinet, a cabinet with gender parity."

Carney's Liberals fell just short of the 172 seats needed for majority control of Parliament, but with 170 confirmed wins they will be in a strong position to pass legislation.