New Zealand PM Proposes Banning Under-16s From Social Media

By AFP news
Regulators the world over are wrestling with how to keep children safe online
New Zealand's prime minister on Tuesday proposed banning children under 16 from social media, stressing the need to protect them from the perils of big tech platforms.

Regulators the world over are wrestling with how to keep children safe online, as social media is increasingly flooded with violent and disturbing content.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon unveiled draft laws that would force social media companies to verify users were at least 16 years old, or face fines of up to NZ$2 million (US$1.2 million).

The proposed ban was modelled on that of Australia, which sits at the forefront of global efforts to regulate social media.

"This is about protecting our children. It's about making sure social media companies are playing their role in keeping our kids safe," Luxon said.

It was not clear when the legislation would be introduced to parliament, but Luxon said he was hopeful of garnering support across the chamber.

The laws were drafted by Luxon's centre-right National Party, the biggest member in New Zealand's three-way governing coalition.

To be passed they would need the support of Luxon's two other coalition partners.

"Parents are constantly telling us that they are really worried about the impact that social media is having on their children," Luxon said.

"And they say they are really struggling to manage access to social media."

Australia passed landmark laws in November banning under-16s from social media -- one of the world's toughest crackdowns on popular sites such as Facebook, Instagram and X.

The move sparked a fierce backlash from big tech companies who variously described the laws as "rushed", "vague", and "problematic".

