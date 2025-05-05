Meta Gala 2025 Live Stream: When And Where To Watch?

The 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet has officially arrived, airing today, Monday, May 5, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern. The annual fundraiser at the Metropolitan Museum of Art is once again drawing the world's biggest stars for an evening of high fashion and cultural celebration hosted by Vogue.

This year's Met Gala theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," inspired by Barnard College professor Monica L. Miller's book "Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The event marks a rare and significant focus on menswear, the first in more than two decades by The Costume Institute.

"Superfine" celebrates the influence of Black Dandyism, which has long challenged the conventions of traditional men's fashion, eschewing standard black, gray, and navy tones for bold colors and innovative tailoring.

Viewers can expect to see creative and glamorous interpretations of the theme by celebrities including Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, LeBron James, A$AP Rocky, Zendaya, Simone Biles, Usher, Spike Lee, Janelle Monáe, and others.

For those tuning in from home, the Met Gala Red Carpet can be streamed for free on several platforms. Options include FuboTV and DirecTV Stream, both of which offer free trial periods. Peacock TV is also streaming the event, with subscription plans starting at $7.99 per month.

FuboTV offers multiple plans: the Essential Plan at $74.99, the Pro Plan at $79.99, the Elite Plan at $89.99, and the Latino Plan at $24.99. DirecTV Stream includes the Entertainment package for $87.99, the Choice package for $114.99, and the Ultimate package for $129.99, with no long-term contracts. Peacock subscribers can access over 80,000 hours of content including live events, sports, NBC and Bravo shows, and more.

Tonight's gala is set to blend fashion, culture, and history—while celebrating the depth and artistry of Black style on one of fashion's most watched nights.