Is Six Flags Closing? Maryland Park With Oldest Coaster To Shut Down This Year

Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor in Bowie, Maryland, will close permanently on Nov. 2 as part of a broader restructuring by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. According to a statement released by Six Flags President and CEO Richard Zimmerman, the decision comes after the company determined the property is "not a strategic fit with the company's long-term growth plan."

"As part of our comprehensive review of our park portfolio, we have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company's long-term growth plan," Zimmerman said. "After reviewing a number of options, we believe that marketing the property for redevelopment will generate the highest value and return on investment."

The park, which rebranded as a Six Flags property in 1999, is known for Wild One — the oldest roller coaster across all Six Flags parks. Originally built in 1917 at Paragon Park in Hull, Massachusetts, Wild One was relocated to Bowie in the 1980s when the area's original theme park, Wild World, acquired it. According to the American Coaster Enthusiasts, the classic wooden coaster has remained a staple of the park ever since.

"Now known as Six Flags America, the park still features Wild One, which boasts a 98-foot height with an 88-foot first drop. Though modified over its long history, the classic wooden coaster has stood the test of time and continues to bring enjoyment and thrills to riders," the club said on its website. "ACE commends Six Flags America for continued operation of Wild One with a rich history that spans over a century."

The future of Wild One and the park's other attractions remains unclear. Six Flags said the Bowie property currently employs around 70 full-time workers, and eligible employees will receive severance and other benefits once the park shuts down.

All 2025 season passes and tickets will still be honored for the park's final operating year.

Prince George's County officials expressed disappointment at the closure but also pointed to future development possibilities for the site.

"It's always disappointing when a staple in the community decides to shut down. At the same time, I see opportunity: so many acres there that we can redevelop into something that's going to be special for both residents and the county, overall," said County Council Chair Edward Burroughs in a statement to WJLA. "They appear to want to collaborate and work with the community, work with the council, work with the government to ensure whatever we put there is uplifting and helpful to the county."

The announcement comes just days after the Washington Commanders revealed plans to leave Prince George's County and build a new stadium in Washington, D.C., signaling a period of transition for the region's major entertainment and sports hubs.