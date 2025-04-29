White House Slams Amazon Over Plan To Display Tariff Costs On Products

The Trump administration lashed out at Amazon on Tuesday after the company announced plans to display the cost of tariffs on its product listings, a move the White House labeled as politically charged and antagonistic.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt criticized the decision during a briefing, calling it a "hostile and political act" after speaking with President Trump earlier in the day.

The announcement comes after Punchbowl News reported that Amazon will soon begin showing shoppers how much of an item's price is driven by tariffs, placing that information alongside the total price on its website.

The change could offer American consumers a direct look at how Trump's trade policies — specifically tariffs — are affecting the prices they pay, potentially undermining public support for one of the president's signature economic tools.

"This is another reason why Americans should buy American," Leavitt said, tying the move to broader administration goals of reshoring supply chains and boosting domestic manufacturing. She also cited a past Reuters report alleging a partnership between Amazon and a Chinese propaganda outlet, though Amazon has not responded publicly to the latest White House criticism.

The announcement raises questions about Amazon's relationship with the Trump administration — and with Trump himself — in the early months of his second term.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has made overtures to the president in recent years, including a $1 million donation to Trump's inaugural fund and a congratulatory message after his re-election. Trump, in turn, recently praised Bezos in an interview with The Atlantic, saying, "He's 100 percent. He's been great."

According to Bloomberg, Bezos' net worth has taken a significant hit this year, in part due to the ripple effects of Trump's renewed tariff regime.

While Leavitt declined to speculate on how the tariff-labeling move could affect Trump's relationship with Bezos, she made clear that the White House views it as a challenge to the administration's economic message.