G-Dragon-Lee Jooyeon Spark Dating Buzz Once More: Social Media Clues Unveiled

It's been reported for some time now that G-Dragon and Lee Jooyeon are no longer an item, but that hasn't stopped their fans and netizens from speculating with excitement that they might be dating again after seeing their latest interactions on social media!

G-Dragon, Lee Jooyeon

On Monday, netizens shared a photo uploaded by Lee Jooyeon on her Instagram and in online communities of her posing with a cat.

Lee Jooyeon

Observant fans quickly pointed out that the background of the image bore a striking resemblance to the design of G-Dragon's home, fueling speculation that the two might be more than just friends.

This is not the first time the pair has been linked romantically. In 2017, YG Entertainment, G-Dragon's agency, denied similar rumors.

The speculation took a new turn in 2018 when Dispatch, a Korean media outlet known for revealing celebrity relationships, labeled them as the "New Year's couple."

G-Dragon and Lee Jooyeon

More buzz ensued when fans spotted that the cat in Jooyeon's picture was wearing a scarf that looked similar to the one G-Dragon had worn in the past.

Lee Jooyeon,G-Dragon

Discussions across online forums included varied opinions, with one user remarking, "Wow, if they're even going back and forth to each other's houses... did they break up and get back together?"

The speculation was amplified by a recent social media incident with TWICE's Sana, which sparked discussions about the meaning of his posts.

Some fans criticized this, suggesting, "Why is he tagging young female idols and causing unnecessary dating rumors?"

As the rumor mill churns on, neither G-Dragon nor Lee Jooyeon has commented on the recent rumors, leaving fans to come up with their own ideas as to whether or not they are back together.

G-Dragon and Lee Jooyeon

For now, followers of the BIGBANG leader and former After School member can only wait for further developments or statements from the stars themselves.

