Deported Migrants' Photos Plastered On White House Lawn Causes Outrage

The Trump administration revealed a display of yard signs depicting photos of deported migrants' and their alleged crimes on the White House lawn Monday, sparking widespread outrage.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a video of dozens of lawn signs of deported undocumented Americans. The top of the signs read "Arrested" with a picture followed by the crime for which each migrant was allegedly arrested, such as murder, rape and sexual assault.

"Good Morning from The White House!" Leavitt wrote.

Approximately 25 minutes later, the White House's official X account shared another photo of the lawn signs.

"We will hunt you down. You will face justice. You will be deported — and you will never set foot on American soil again," the post read. "Oh, and your mugshot may just end up on a yard sign at the White House," it added.

We will hunt you down. You will face justice. You will be deported — and you will never set foot on American soil again.



Some social media users commended the administration for the "excellent" idea that showed everyone "who Biden let in."

"This idea needs to be taken on the road around the nation. Place these very same signs in towns and cities, except solely featuring illegals removed from that local community," @GoulaGirl wrote on X.

"Public shaming. I'm for it," another X user added.

"You need to stop sending them home and start sending them places that would be harder to get back from, like Syria," X user @oldmaninwoods wrote.

"THIS is what I voted for!!! MAGA," @PatriotPulseAI shared.

Most respondents, however, were outraged by the display, with X user @ArtCandee deeming it "some pretty mentally ill propaganda."

"This is propaganda, not justice. Shaming people with mugshots on the lawn while ignoring due process is a dangerous precedent. Trump's policies are tearing apart families and communities, where's the compassion?" Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) questioned.

"At this point, why don't you guys just start putting severed heads on sticks around the White House too. Seems like that will achieve the vibe yall want to give off," @wrens_dens replied.

"Grow up. This is Nazi Germany type of stuff. When do you start with public hangings on the National Mall?" @Thomb01 posited.

And many Americans took the opportunity to point out that President Donald Trump himself is also a convicted felon. In May 2024, a New York court found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, an adult film star, to influence the 2016 presidential election outcomes.

"you missed one," a user wrote in an X post accompanied by a mockup of a yard sign with Trump's mugshot followed by "34 Felonies."

"Where is Trumps sign on the Lawn ? Not enough space for the offenses text?" one comment read.

"Said the felon and rapist in the White House," Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) added.

"Truly disgraceful. You sent a 4 year old with cancer who is a US citizen away to die. History will not look kindly on this cruel and inhumane administration. How about we put Trumps mug shot up around the White House with all his crimes," @BaileyJ1983 wrote.

Several also called for the Trump administration to focus on Jeffrey Epstein's client list instead of the undocumented Americans they deported without due process, violating the 5th and 14th amendments, which protect all individuals.

"This doesn't hit as hard without due process," an X user shared.

"... but no word on the Epstein files? Weird," @IanMalcolm84 wrote.

… but no word on the Epstein files?



The White House was also accused of using an AI-generated photos for one of the signs.

"Wait... is that Ai?" Sara McGee, a Democrat running for the Texas House of Representatives, wrote.

The current administration is accused of sending hundreds of undocumented Americans to deportation centers across the nation and to El Salvador to the infamous Terrorism Confinement Center, including Kilmar Abrego García, without due process.

Over the weekend, the U.S. deported 2- and 4-year-old children, one of whom is battling Stage 4 cancer, to Honduras with their mother. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whose parents fled Cuba in 1958 and became naturalized American citizens in 1975, defended the administration's decision to remove the young family during an interview with Meet the Press.

"The children went with their mother. Those children are U.S. citizens. They can come back into the United States if there's their father or someone here who wants to assume them," Rubio stated.

