Teen Arrested For Carrying Ar-15 Rifle On College Campus

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced on Thursday that a 19-year-old was arrested for allegedly carrying an AR-15 rifle on a college campus.

The incident prompted several reports of an active shooter in the area but no reports of any gunfire were received. On Wednesday, the Americus Police Department notified the GBI regarding an individual walking around with a firearm near the dormitories on the Georgia Southwestern State University campus.

Teen Carries AR-15 on College Campus

Officials said that the teenager was later seen leaving the campus with the firearm. Authorities from the GBI, campus police, Americus Police Department, Sumter County Sheriff's Office, and Department of Natural Resources responded to the active shooter calls and cleared the campus, according to WABE.

On top of the officials' response, Georgia Southwestern also put the entire campus under a shelter-in-place order to keep students safe. The teenager involved was identified as Americus resident Khamani Clayton of De Soto, Georgia. He is charged with theft by receiving stolen property and carrying weapons within a school safety zone.

The GBI reported that no shots were fired and that no one was harmed during the incident. So far, no information has been shared regarding why Clayton, who is a non-student, was seen on campus with the firearm, WGXA reported.

The situation comes after a shooting at Florida State University resulted in the death of two people and injury of six others. The shooting happened when the stepson of a local sheriff's deputy allegedly opened fire near the Student Union at the school in Tallahassee on Thursday last week.

The suspect was identified as Phoenix Ikner, who is a current FSU student. He was later shot by responders and has since been hospitalized for his injuries. Ikner was identified as the stepson of a current Leon County sheriff's deputy.

Florida State University Shooting

The individual had access to one of his stepmother's personal weapons, which was one of the firearms that authorities found at the scene. Officials believe that the teenager had a handgun and a shotgun with him as well.

The suspect's stepmother, Jessica Ikner, has been a deputy with the department for nearly 20 years. Sheriff Walter McNeil said that her service to her community has been "exceptional." He added that the teenager was also a "long-standing member" of the Leon County Sheriff's Office's Youth Advisory Council.

McNeil said that he was engaged in several training programs that they operate. He added that it was not a surprise he had access to weapons, as per ABC News.

Originally published on parentherald.com