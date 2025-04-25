Mother Arrested For Allegedly Selling Newborn Baby For $2,300 To Couple

Spanish police have launched a criminal investigation after a woman allegedly sold her newborn baby for $2,300 to a couple undergoing fertility treatments—only to later demand the infant's return.

The 37-year-old mother, who was arrested in March in Móstoles, a suburb south of Madrid, reportedly reached an informal agreement with the couple from Córdoba, in southern Spain. According to police, she agreed to give them her newborn in exchange for cash but later changed her mind after the birth.

When she tried to reclaim the baby, the couple allegedly refused unless she returned the $2,300 they had paid—plus another $1,100 to cover expenses incurred while she stayed with them for a month before giving birth, AFP reported Friday.

The incident came to light when the woman filed a kidnapping complaint, claiming her baby had been taken by the Córdoba family. That prompted a deeper probe, revealing what police described as an "economic arrangement" for the child.

The couple, along with two of their relatives, were detained in Córdoba as part of the investigation. The baby has since been placed in the care of child protection services.

Authorities also noted that the woman had previously lost custody of her six other children in 2022 due to neglect. The case now raises serious concerns about child welfare, fertility desperation, and underground baby trade practices in Spain.