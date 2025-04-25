U.S. Politics

Disgraced Ex-Congressman George Santos Gets Maximum Sentence Over Wire Fraud, Identity Theft Scheme

By
George Santos
George Santos has been sentenced to 87 months in prison

Disgraced Former Congressman George Santos was sentenced on Friday to 87 months in prison, the maximum sentence contemplated in the case investigating him for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Santos had pleaded guilty to the charges and told press this week he expected to get the sentence requested by prosecutors. "Right now, my expectation is I'm going to prison for 87 months," Santos told The New York Times on Wednesday, adding that he is "totally resigned." "I came to this world alone. I will deal with it alone, and I will go out alone," he added.

In an interview with former Rep. Matt Gaetz on OANN on Thursday, Santos said that while he takes "full responsibility for bad actions I've made," "you don't see some pretty bad people get that long" of a sentence. Asked what sentence he would consider fair, he said: "I don't know what would be fair, but I know seven years is pretty, pretty out there, in my opinion."

The Associated Press detailed that Santos pleaded for mercy before learning his fate, telling the court that he was "humbled" and "chastised." He added that he was aware he had betrayed his constituents' trust. "I cannot rewrite the past, but I can control the road ahead," he said.

The judge, however, wasn't convinced. "Where is your remorse? Where do I see it? said Judge Joanna Seybert. She added that Santos appeared to feel that "it's always someone else's fault."

When requesting Santos get 87 months in prison, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said the requested sentence reflects the serious nature of Santos's "unparalleled" crimes in a court filing earlier this month.

"Santos planned and executed an assortment of fraudulent schemes and leveraged them and a fictitious life story to enrich himself and capture one of the highest offices in the government of the United States," DOJ attorneys wrote, according to court documents.

Prosecutors also argued that Santos had been "unrepentant and defiant" for years, dismissing the prosecution as a "witch hunt" and refusing to resign from Congress as his web of lies was debunked. They said his claims of remorse after pleading guilty "ring hollow" and suggested he has a "high likelihood of reoffending" given he has not forfeited any of his ill-gotten gains or repaid any of his victims. Santos was expelled from the House last August, being one of the few elected officials to face that fate.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Prison, Republicans

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
The onshore yuan, whose trade is regulated by Beijing, last week briefly hit its lowest level against the US dollar in almost 16 years

China Declares Currency War: New Plan Aims To Replace Dollar With Yuan In Global Trade

Joeylin
Teen Dead After Falling Through Ceiling Of After-School Facility While Exploring Attic Unsupervised
China Pushes South Korea to Stop Supplying US With Critical
China Pushes South Korea To Stop Supplying US With Critical Rare Earth Products
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has never acknowledged any wrongdoing
Prosecutors To Make Case Against Harvey Weinstein At Retrial
Jay-Z
Jay-Z's Rape Accuser Pushes To Shut Down His Lawsuit Permanently
Editor's Pick
A poster of the pope at his primary school, Nuestra Senora de la Misericordia School in Flores, Buenos Aires
Tech

Who Is Pietro Parolin? Crypto Bettors' Current Top Choice To Succeed Pope Francis

Francis was the first pope from the Americas and from the southern hemisphere
World

Francis: Radical Leader Who Broke The Papal Mould

Amazon Shuts Down Appstore for Android Phones After 14 Years
Tech

Amazon Chinese Sellers Are Raising Prices—Is It Still Worth It To Buy Their Products?

IU
Entertainment

10 Best Modern K-Dramas Starring K-Pop Idols