World

Trump Says Pressuring Russia, Claims Concessions

By AFP news
US President Donald Trump has been accused of favoring Russia in the push to halt the Ukraine war
US President Donald Trump has been accused of favoring Russia in the push to halt the Ukraine war AFP

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he was applying pressure on Russia to end the Ukraine war, insisting that Moscow agreeing not to take over the entire country was a "big concession."

Trump issued a rare rebuke of Russian leader Vladimir Putin after Moscow fired a barrage of missiles and drones at Kyiv, killing at least 12 in the deadliest attack on the Ukrainian capital in months.

"We're putting a lot of pressure on Russia, and Russia knows that," said Trump, who has been accused of favoring Russia in the push to halt the war.

Asked what concessions Russia had offered, Trump said "stopping the war, stopping taking the whole country. Pretty big concession."

In response to the attack on Kyiv, he said: "I didn't like last night. I wasn't happy with it. And we're in the midst of talking peace, and missiles were fired."

Tags
Russia, Ukraine
Most Read
The onshore yuan, whose trade is regulated by Beijing, last week briefly hit its lowest level against the US dollar in almost 16 years

China Declares Currency War: New Plan Aims To Replace Dollar With Yuan In Global Trade

China Pushes South Korea to Stop Supplying US With Critical
China Pushes South Korea To Stop Supplying US With Critical Rare Earth Products
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has never acknowledged any wrongdoing
Prosecutors To Make Case Against Harvey Weinstein At Retrial
Michelle and Barack Obama
Barack And Michelle Obama Spotted On Rare Date Night As Split Rumors Persist
North Korea has decided on a 'large-scale' troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, Seoul's spy agency said Friday
North Korea Reportedly Sent M1991 Rocket Launchers To Russia For Ukraine War
Editor's Pick
A poster of the pope at his primary school, Nuestra Senora de la Misericordia School in Flores, Buenos Aires
Tech

Who Is Pietro Parolin? Crypto Bettors' Current Top Choice To Succeed Pope Francis

Francis was the first pope from the Americas and from the southern hemisphere
World

Francis: Radical Leader Who Broke The Papal Mould

Amazon Shuts Down Appstore for Android Phones After 14 Years
Tech

Amazon Chinese Sellers Are Raising Prices—Is It Still Worth It to Buy Their Products?

IU
Entertainment

10 Best Modern K-Dramas Starring K-Pop Idols