Trump Store Selling $50 'Trump 2028' Hats As Allies Tout Third Term Despite Constitutional Ban

The Trump Store, managed by the Trump organization, is selling "Trump 2028" hats, seemingly touting a third term in office for the president despite the Constitution banning such a possibility.

"Make a statement with this Made in America Trump 2028 hat. Fully embroidered with a snap closure in the back, this will become your new go-to hat," reads the caption of the website selling the product. It asks users that "due to high demand, please allow 5-10 business days to process prior to shipping."

Trump has not explicitly discussed plans to attempt to run for a third term in office, but has not ruled it out either, saying some people are encouraging him to do so. "A lot of people want me to do it," Trump told NBC News this month. "But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it's very early in the administration," Trump said.

Some allies, however, are openly discussing the possibility. Former White House strategist Steve Bannon said this month that he is working on "five or six different alternatives" to that end.

"Quite frankly, I think four or five are going to work. I continue to say, as I told Bill Maher, on the afternoon of January 20th, 2029, Donald Trump is going to be president for his third term," Bannon added.

Asked about the two-term limit, Bannon said "we're working on it." "I think we'll have a couple of alternatives," he said. "Let's say that we'll see what the definition of term limit is."

It is highly unlikely that Trump would be allowed to seek a third term. The 22nd Amendment, added to the Constitution in 1951 after President Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected four times in a row, saying "no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice." changing that amendment would require a two-thirds vote of Congress and three-fourths vote of the states.

Earlier this month, however, the Wall Street Journal reported that a Trump attorney began studying in 2023 potential ways in which he could serve a third term if elected. The outlet detailed that Boris Epshteyn said he had been studying the law and believed he could find a way to allow Trump to run again in 2028.

Speaking to the outlet, an associate of Epshteyn said he is now looking back to those comments with alarm as Trump openly floats the possibility, even such a possibility is clearly banned by the Constitution. Epshteyn is now Trump's outside counsel.

Originally published on Latin Times