Recent iPhone 17 Dummy Leak Reveals Apple's Thinnest Smartphone, Including Other Models

Some Apple fans could no longer contain their excitement for the new iPhone 17 series, but wait, there's a fresh leak about the upcoming models.

In a new batch of leaks, the entire iPhone 17 series has been unveiled through newly emerged dummy units, including the astonishingly thin iPhone 17 Air, which could go down in history as Apple's thinnest iPhone to date.

iPhone 17 Air: Thinner Than Ever

After yesterday's exposé of a mold revealing the remarkable thinness of the iPhone 17 Air, today's photographs from Sonny Dickson reveal complete dummy units in both black and white. The iPhone 17 Air is officially known to be as thin as only 5.65mm, significantly thinner than any other previous iPhone model. It's a new milestone in smartphone engineering.

iPhone 17 dummy units in black just surfaced. This year's design is shaping up nicely. pic.twitter.com/zausX28gIi — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 23, 2025

Standing alongside its siblings, the Air model is clearly thinner than the regular iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Apple seems to be exploring a daring endeavor if its ultra-in handset will be a buyer's choice. Of course, the tech giant won't sacrifice its design for its thinness.

Full iPhone 17 Dummy Units Leak

The dummies leaked reveal all four anticipated models in the iPhone 17 lineup:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

For the black collection, the designs are ordered from left to right, beginning with the standard iPhone 17, followed by the extremely thin iPhone 17 Air, the Pro, and lastly the Pro Max. The white dummies show the reverse direction, presenting a complete 360° perspective of each model's silhouette and thinness.

According to GSM Arena, these dummy units are frequently utilized by accessory makers for initial case development, and although they're not operational devices, their sizes are usually accurate representations of the final product.

Apple is likely to officially launch the iPhone 17 family in September, in line with its yearly release schedule. While individual specs haven't been announced yet, the leaks indicate a heavy focus on form factor, specifically, how Apple achieves thinness without compromising on performance and battery life.

The iPhone 17 Air will probably be the biggest buzzworthy model in the family, not only because of how it looks, but because of what it will symbolize: a move towards super-thin phones for the sleek, low-key demographic.

Why the iPhone 17 Air Hype Is Important

Apple hasn't been pushing ultra-skinny phones since the iPhone 6 days, and the return of the Air is a throwback but contemporary renaissance.

The tech titan might not be a top pick when it comes to foldable phones, but it hopes that by releasing the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, it could establish a new market that will double down on it. As usual, this is such an aggressive, game-changing gamble from Apple.

Originally published on Tech Times