ICE Claims 'Intellectually Disabled' Man Admitted To Entering US Illegally Before Being Detained

US Customs and Border Protection reportedly detained a 19-year-old with intellectual disabilities for illegal entry into the United States despite his being a citizen, according to his family.

Jose Hermosillo -- who was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico -- was arrested by CBP earlier this month after re-entering the United States in Tucson, Arizona, and was detained for 10 days. His family provided documents proving his American citizenship after he was taken into custody, as demonstrated by court records obtained by CBS News.

The details of Hermosillo's arrest aren't entirely clear, but a criminal complaint filed by a Border Patrol agent on April 9 states that he was found "at or near Nogales, Arizona, without the proper immigration documents." He was then charged with the misdemeanor offense of "improper entry".

After his case garnered nationwide attention, the Department of Homeland Security argued that Hermosillo's detention was a "direct result of his own actions and statements." According to a DHS spokesperson, Hermosillo voluntarily told a Border Patrol agent that he entered the US illegally and identified himself as a Mexican citizen.

"On April 8, Jose Hermosillo approached Border Patrol in Tucson, Arizona, stating he had ILLEGALLY entered the U.S. and identified himself as a Mexican citizen. Border enforcement processed Mr. Hermosillo lawfully," the DHS wrote to X (formerly Twitter), attaching images of Hermosillo's sworn statement.

"Days later, his family presented documents showing proof of U.S. citizenship. The charges were dismissed and he was released. Mr. Hermosillo's arrest and detention were a direct result of his own actions and statements," they continued.

Hermosillo's parents stated that their son was intellectually disabled during an interview with CBS News. They said that their son could not read or write and was likely completely unaware of what he was signing.

"He's never been able to read and was always in special education classes in school," said Guadalupe Hermosillo, Hermosillo's mother.

"I cried every day," she said. "I just wanted them to let him go."

"When I sleep, I dream that I'm still detained," Hermosillo said.

Originally published on Latin Times