iPhone 17 Pro Leak: Apple To Drop Titanium And Bring Back Glass, Aluminum

With anticipation growing for Apple's new iPhone 17 series, new leaks indicate an interesting design change that may rebrand the Pro model's look. This is different from the previous telephoto camera rumor.

Recent reports indicate that the Cupertino-based giant may ditch its high-end titanium construction for a return to aluminum and glass. What's more, it's planning to introduce a striking new color that might fuel huge upgrade demand.

Aluminum and Glass Return for iPhone 17 Pro

In a new leak by prominent tipster Majin Bu, Apple is said to be switching away from the titanium frames in the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to turn to a lighter aluminum and glass build—a departure that takes it back to earlier iPhone models, which many fans still admire for their balance and elegance.

If true, this shift could be a sign of a larger change in Apple's design ethos, seeking greater durability at the expense of the weight of its high-end devices. It also paves the way for a new set of iPhone 17 Pro colors, as the glass and aluminum combination provides greater flexibility in finishes than titanium.

The New Sky Blue Color Inspired by MacBook Air M4

Color may be the secret to Apple's marketing sorcery this time around. Trusted leaker Majin Bu says the company is trying out several new colors for the iPhone 17 Pro—and at the front of the pack is Sky Blue, a nod to the M4 MacBook Air's well-liked finish.

Apple has in the past utilized new colors to create hype, and the nostalgia for the Sierra Blue iPhone 13 Pro makes the potential for a similar hue's return all the more enticing.

Sierra Blue was a hit with fans for its sleek, soft finish, and Sky Blue could bring back that same appeal while providing customers with a great reason to upgrade, beyond specs.

What iPhone 17 Pro Could Have Under the Hood?

The iPhone 17 Pro is looking to be more than an attractive face. Rumor has it that Apple will pack the A20 Pro chip, which is based on a state-of-the-art 3nm process. This should bring huge performance and efficiency boosts compared to the previous model.

Camera upgrades are also on the horizon. Reports indicate the iPhone 17 Pro will boast three 48MP rear cameras, along with a 24MP front-facing lens, setting a new standard for mobile photography. Combine that with a larger battery and Apple's rumored in-house Wi-Fi modem, and you've got a potential game-changer.

While these features are impressive, an analyst claimed that the upcoming Pro model will not get a massive redesign.

New Color Could Drive iPhone 17 Pro Sales

Although Apple has a reputation for performance and innovation, aesthetics are still a big factor in consumer choice. People have upgraded phones in the past just for a new color choice, and Sky Blue might find that perfect combination of elegance and newness.

If Apple gets the visual design and hardware improvements spot on, the iPhone 17 Pro could go down in history as one of the most legendary launches in recent history.

Keep it locked as Apple will formally announce the iPhone 17 series in September 2025. Who knows, you could get the thinnest iPhone model this time.

Originally published on Tech Times