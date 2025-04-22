Two Prosecutors Sentenced For Covering Up Red Bull Heir's Fatal Ferrari Crash

Two former prosecutors were convicted in Thailand on charges related to a 2012 Ferrari crash that killed a police officer and involved the heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune.

The case stems from allegations that authorities conspired to alter the recorded speed of the Ferrari, ABC News reported. The alterations were made, according to prosecutors, to help the Ferrari's driver, Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya.

Former Deputy Attorney General Nate Naksuk and former prosecutor Chainarong Sangthongaram were convicted of abuse of power. Naksuk was sentenced to three years and Sangthongaram received two years in prison. Overall, eight people charged in the conspiracy, but the others were acquitted, ABC News reported.

Vorayuth is the grandson of the late Chaleo Yoovidhya, the Associated Press reported. Yoovidhya was one of the creators of the Red Bull brand, and Forbes listed the family as having a net worth of $36 billion.

The AP reported that Vorayuth drove his Ferrari into the back of the police officer's motorcycle, killing him. After the crash, Vorayuth drove home, and was later arrested. The outlet added that medical tests found traces of alcohol and cocaine in Vorayuth's system. An arrest warrant for reckless driving causing death was not issued until 2017, but the statute of limitations on the charge expires in 2027.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald