World

Two Prosecutors Sentenced For Covering Up Red Bull Heir's Fatal Ferrari Crash

By
Heir
Prayut Bejraguna, the deputy spokesman for the Attorney-General's office, speaks to journalists after a press conference in Bangkok on April 27, 2017. Thai prosecutors vowed on April 27 to seek the first arrest warrant for the heir to the Red Bull fortune after he dodged the latest summons to hear charges over a 2012 hit-and-run in his Ferrari that left a policeman dead.

Two former prosecutors were convicted in Thailand on charges related to a 2012 Ferrari crash that killed a police officer and involved the heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune.

The case stems from allegations that authorities conspired to alter the recorded speed of the Ferrari, ABC News reported. The alterations were made, according to prosecutors, to help the Ferrari's driver, Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya.

Former Deputy Attorney General Nate Naksuk and former prosecutor Chainarong Sangthongaram were convicted of abuse of power. Naksuk was sentenced to three years and Sangthongaram received two years in prison. Overall, eight people charged in the conspiracy, but the others were acquitted, ABC News reported.

Vorayuth is the grandson of the late Chaleo Yoovidhya, the Associated Press reported. Yoovidhya was one of the creators of the Red Bull brand, and Forbes listed the family as having a net worth of $36 billion.

The AP reported that Vorayuth drove his Ferrari into the back of the police officer's motorcycle, killing him. After the crash, Vorayuth drove home, and was later arrested. The outlet added that medical tests found traces of alcohol and cocaine in Vorayuth's system. An arrest warrant for reckless driving causing death was not issued until 2017, but the statute of limitations on the charge expires in 2027.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
Thailand, Death, Red bull, Car crash
© 2024 Lawyer Herald All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Volz

Man Who Held Parents At Gunpoint And Claimed To Be 'Jesus' Killed In Police Shootout

Colombia
Colombia Faces Worst Humanitarian Outlook Since Peace Deal, Report Warns
Courthouse
Trump Admin Directs Judges To Fast-Track 'Legally Deficient' Asylum Applications
US visa
Is ICE Targeting Muslim Students? Lawsuits Mount After 1,400 Visas Suddenly Revoked
Trump Opens Massive Marine Protected Area to Commercial Fishing
DOGE Slashes 'Black Lung' Healthcare As Trump Promises To Bring Back More Mining Jobs
Editor's Pick
DOJ vs. Google: 5 Key Takeaways That Could Change Online
Tech

DOJ vs. Google: 5 Key Takeaways That Could Change Online Search

"Where is everybody?": This question, about the lack of aliens in the vast universe, is called Fermi's paradox
Science

Where Are All The Aliens? Fermi's Paradox Explained

Vehicles of automobile brands belonging to General Motors Company are seen at a car dealership in Queens, New York
Business

US Retail Sales Climb 1.4% In March, Fueled By Auto Buys

North America's digital infrastructure is at the forefront of global
Business

The ProLift Rigging Company: The Growing Role of Data Centers in North America's Digital Infrastructure