Jennifer Lopez Dazzles At Saudi Arabian Grand Prix With Major Unexpected Change

Jennifer Lopez made headlines this weekend — not just for her electrifying performance, but for a dramatic shift in her signature stage style.

The 55-year-old global icon headlined the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, delivering a show-stopping set while fully covered from neck to toe, a significant departure from her usual on-stage attire.

Known for her bold, body-baring costumes, Lopez surprised fans by opting for modest, form-fitting catsuits that outlined her famous figure without revealing any skin, as exclusively reported by Daily Mail.

Unlike her Las Vegas residency, where she performed in glittering leotards, lingerie, and low-cut gowns, the Dance Again hitmaker adhered to Saudi Arabia's cultural expectations of modesty — even wearing gloves and a hat during some sets.

In Saudi Arabia, women are encouraged to dress conservatively in public, with a 2019 Public Decency Law reinforcing guidelines requiring loose clothing that covers the elbows and ankles. Foreign visitors are asked to respect these customs, according to Visit Saudi Arabia.

Lopez's wardrobe choice for her first Formula 1 performance in 11 years — her last was at the 2014 Singapore Grand Prix — reflects her respect for local traditions.

This was a far cry from how she arrived, though.

Lopez arrived in an outfit that screamed race car driver — if race car drivers wore pink latex and heels. She revived the Barbiecore trend in a skintight pink catsuit, complete with two-toned sleeves and a Y2K-inspired silver-clasp belt cinched at the waist, as reported by Yahoo.

Adding to the futuristic flair, she paired the look with pointed-toe PVC heels, sleek pink sunglasses, and a high ponytail. A '90s-style lined lip finished off her nostalgic-yet-futuristic ensemble.

The singer expressed her excitement about the event on Instagram.

Lopez wasn't the only star to light up the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

She was joined by PartyNextDoor, Major Lazer, and Usher during the three-day racing and music festival, which ran from April 18 to 20. Past headliners at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix have included Justin Bieber, Alicia Keys, Jason Derulo, Martin Garrix, and Pharrell Williams.

During the weekend, Lopez also made a stylish appearance in the paddock as a Ferrari guest during the qualifying rounds, again keeping her look modest while allowing her hands and feet to be visible.

JLo's performance proves that true star power shines through, no matter how much skin is shown.

Originally published on Music Times