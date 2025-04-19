Dr. Oz's Swearing-In As Head Of Medicare And Medicaid Interrupted By His Granddaughter Fainting

Dr. Mehmet Oz's young granddaughter suffered a medical incident just moments after he was sworn in to be the Trump administration's administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, causing remarks to end suddenly.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. swore Dr. Oz in in the Oval Office on Friday. His wife Lisa, son Oliver and daughters Daphne, Arabella and Zoe joined him for the ceremony.

Trump delivered remarks at the ceremony, talking about nuclear weapons and that the United States would be in "great danger" if Iran were to become armed with such weapons. While he was speaking, someone in the room reportedly collapsed.

"Philo fainted, Philo fainted. Dad, go!" one of Oz's daughters can be heard saying.

Oz then walked over to check in on his 11-year-old granddaughter, Philomena. Aides entered the room and began yelling "Everybody out!" and telling the press to "get out right now." One aide can be heard saying, "No photos."

"A minor family member fainted during Dr. Oz's swearing in ceremony in the Oval Office. We are happy to say she is okay," a White House spokesperson told PEOPLE Magazine.

