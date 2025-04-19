Trump Posted Photo Of Abrego Garcia's Hand With MS-13 Knuckle Tattoo

President Donald Trump reportedly held up a digitally altered image of the hand of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was deported by the Trump administration, in an attempt to prove Garcia is a gang member.

The President published a statement addressing Garcia's deportation from the White House on Friday. Trump can be seen holding a printed-out photo of what appears to be Garcia's hand, demonstrating that "MS-13" is tattooed across his knuckles.

"This is the hand of the man that the Democrats feel should be brought back to the United States, because he is such 'a fine and innocent person.' They said he is not a member of MS-13, even though he's got MS-13 tattooed onto his knuckles and two Highly Respected Courts found that he was a member of MS-13, beat up his wife, etc.," Trump posted to Truth Social.

"I was elected to take bad people out of the United States, among other things. I must be allowed to do my job. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump continued.

However, many have pointed out that the image appears photoshopped.

"Hey Old Man,@realDonaldTrump, have someone teach you about Photoshop. This is an excellent example of altering a photo, in this case to make your illegal actions look good. But instead you look foolish," said former Minnesota State Senator Linda Higgins on X.

Hey Old Man, @realDonaldTrump , have someone teach you about Photoshop. This is an excellent example of altering a photo, in this case to make your illegal actions look good. But instead you look foolish https://t.co/IXl2mZnG5u — Linda Higgins (@LindaIHiggins) April 18, 2025

"MS-13 looks like it was typed on the photo," wrote another.



MS-13 looks like it was typed on the photo — Michael Silverberg (@Patchality) April 19, 2025

"Here's a fun game: spot the difference between a real tattoo and Trump's latest art project. That "MS-13" knuckle ink looks like it was slapped on by a graphic designer who's never seen a gang tattoo in their life—too clean, too literal, and conveniently unverified by any court or agency," wrote another frustrated user.

Here’s a fun game: spot the difference between a real tattoo and Trump’s latest art project. That “MS-13” knuckle ink looks like it was slapped on by a graphic designer who’s never seen a gang tattoo in their life—too clean, too literal, and conveniently unverified by any court… — Mike Young 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱🟧 (@micyoung75) April 18, 2025

"Needing to have a photo doctored and then lie to an entire country simply to fit your twisted narrative is definitely something a psychopath would do," said a fourth.

Needing to have a photo doctored and then lie to an entire country simply to fit your twisted narrative is definitely something a psychopath would do. pic.twitter.com/4cw8JA6yTL — Donamaria (@FraidNotz) April 19, 2025

Abrego Garcia was deported to a high-security prison in El Salvador last month despite having been granted a court order preventing his deportation by an immigration judge in 2019. Though Trump administration officials have admitted that his deportation was a mistake, Trump has repeatedly expressed an unwillingness to facilitate Garcia's return despite also being ordered to do so unanimously by the Supreme Court.

Originally published on Latin Times