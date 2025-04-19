U.S. Politics

Kilmar Abrego Garcia No Longer Kept At Infamous Salvadoran Mega Prison, Senator Says

By
Senator Van Hollen and Kilmar Abrego García
Senator Van Hollen and Kilmar Abrego García

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen said on Friday that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man wrongly deported to El Salvador, is no longer being kept at the country's infamous CECOT mega-prison.

The senator gave the update while holding a press conference related to his trip to the Central American country this week, where he met with Abrego Garcia on Thursday. Van Hollen detailed that Abrego Garcia told him he was initially taken to Baltimore, then Texas, and then put on a plane, having "no idea where he was going."

Abrego Garcia also told the senator that he was "traumatized" by being held at the prison but that he had been moved to a different facility nine days ago. He claimed the Salvadoran government decided "it was not a good look" to keep him there.

President Donald Trump criticized Van Hollen's trip, saying in a post on Truth Social that he was a "fool" and accused him of "begging for attention" during the visit.

"Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland looked like a fool yesterday standing in El Salvador begging for attention from the Fake News Media, or anyone," Trump wrote. "GRANDSTANDER!!!"

Photos of the meeting were reposted online by El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, who mocked U.S. media coverage of the case. "He (Abrego García) has miraculously risen from the 'death camps' & 'torture,' and was now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador," Bukele wrote on X. He added that Abrego Garcia would remain in Salvadoran custody:

Van Hollen addressed the picture, saying Bukele was seeking to "deceive" people, as "one of the government people" present during the meeting placed the beverages "with salt or sugar around the top, but they look like margaritas." He added that neither of them drank from them.

"They want to create this appearance that life was just lovely for Kilmar," the senator said.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
El salvador

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Shanice Crews

Missing Woman Declared Dead After Police Found A Body Is Still Alive

U.S. Citizen Wrongfully Detained by ICE for ‘Illegally Entering Florida’
ICE Refuses To Release US Citizen Detained Despite Showing Birth Certificate
Police Tape
Who Is Phoenix Ikner? FSU Shooting Suspect Identified As Son Of Sheriff's Deputy
South Atlantic Ocean
Extremely Rare Sea Creature Caught On Camera Stuns Scientists
President Donald Trump
Trump Clip Goes Viral After Awkward Pronunciation Of MAGA Mantra in Spanish
Editor's Pick
DOJ vs. Google: 5 Key Takeaways That Could Change Online
Tech

DOJ vs. Google: 5 Key Takeaways That Could Change Online Search

"Where is everybody?": This question, about the lack of aliens in the vast universe, is called Fermi's paradox
Science

Where Are All The Aliens? Fermi's Paradox Explained

Vehicles of automobile brands belonging to General Motors Company are seen at a car dealership in Queens, New York
Business

US Retail Sales Climb 1.4% In March, Fueled By Auto Buys

North America's digital infrastructure is at the forefront of global
Business

The ProLift Rigging Company: The Growing Role of Data Centers in North America's Digital Infrastructure