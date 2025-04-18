Pregnant Woman Ready To Apologize After Her Dog Bit A Child Charged By Armed Teens

A pregnant woman in Tennessee was beaten and robbed at gunpoint by a group of armed teens in ski masks after her dog bit a child while on a walk, authorities say.

The woman's boyfriend had been walking their dog on a leash in their neighborhood in Memphis, near their apartment complex in Cooper-Young. A young boy approached the dog during the walk and was then bitten by the dog.

Memphis fire crews arrived at the scene and treated the boy's injuries.

An hour later, the pregnant mother of two returned home and attempted to apologize to the little boy's family when she was brutally attacked instead.

"A car pulled up. Two men hopped out with masks and guns, asking me where my boyfriend was and where the dog was that bit his little brother," she told Fox 13. "I said, 'I don't have anything.' I just set my stuff on the ground. I said, 'I just got off work and I'm pregnant.' 'I don't care,' that's what they said."

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous for her own safety, attempted to flee from her assailants but they caught up to her in a stairwell.

"I got knocked in the head and they started beating me with their guns over and over at least 25 times," she said. "I stayed curled up in a ball as close as I could, knees to my chest, so they couldn't even harm my child," she said.

The assailants stole the woman's purse and phone, police stated. They took off in the same Nissan Altima they arrived in following the attack.

"The cameras were not even running, the gates are not functional how they're supposed to be," she said. "So, I just need to relocate my entire family to a more safer area."

Law enforcement is still searching for the suspects.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald