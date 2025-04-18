Leonardo DiCaprio's Name Resurfaces In Diddy Case After Old Interview Goes Viral

As Sean "Diddy" Combs faces charges including sex trafficking and transportation for prostitution, renewed attention is falling on the celebrities once linked to the music mogul's high-profile parties—especially Leonardo DiCaprio.

After federal raids on his properties in September 2024, Diddy pleaded not guilty. He is awaiting trial, which is scheduled to begin May 5, 2025.

Old Interview Clip Sparks New Speculation

One resurfaced clip is from a 2018 interview with Vogue where Diddy declared DiCaprio his "No. 1" guest on the invite list to his infamous White Parties. The all-white dress code events were filled with celebrities, politicians, and public figures, and took place in the Hamptons and Beverly Hills from 1998 through 2009.

"Who's the person that's No. 1 on that invitation list?" Diddy was asked during the video tour of his home.

"Leonardo DiCaprio," the disgraced music mogul answered.

A 1998 photo published by the Daily Mail shows DiCaprio attending one of the events during the height of his early stardom. But despite the visual evidence of his presence at the time, a source close to the actor quickly shut down any implication that he had any role in the alleged misconduct.

Source Says DiCaprio Distanced Himself Years Ago

One source who reportedly knew Leonardo distanced himself from the actor years ago.

"Leonardo DiCaprio has absolutely nothing to do with any of this," a source told Daily Mail. "He attended a few of [Diddy's] parties back in the early 2000s — but literally everyone did. They were not freak-offs. They were big house parties."

"Leo was at the start of his career at the time and has moved way past his partying. He has nothing to do with any of that world, so for anyone to assume that he will get roped into this based on a few grainy photos that are more than 20 years old is ridiculous."

Originally published on Enstarz