U.S. Crime & Justice

Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend Arrested While Being Investigated For Another Woman's Death

By
Man Accused of Murdering Girlfriend Arrested While Being Investigated for
Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez was accused of murdering Tabitha Tozzi in April 2023. Authorities recently arrested him after he was identified as a suspect again, this time for the murder of Vivian Karely.

Nearly two years after the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Tabatha Tozzi in Las Vegas, the man accused of her murder has been arrested in Mexico—where he is a suspect in another woman's death.

Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez was located in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, by Mexican authorities, with assistance from the Mexican Marines and multiple U.S. agencies.

Perez-Sanchez, who allegedly shot Tozzi during an argument in April 2023, fled the country shortly after the incident. His arrest comes amid a second investigation, as he is now also a suspect in the murder and forced disappearance of Vivian Karely, whose body was discovered on April 7, 2025, in Culiacán, Sinaloa, KTNV reported.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Perez-Sanchez had reportedly been living under the alias "Jorge N" while on the run. He is currently being held in Mexico on local charges, with extradition to the United States pending.

Tozzi's mother, Regina Lacerda, expressed a mix of relief and sorrow following the arrest, noting that while justice may finally be within reach, another family is now enduring the same devastating loss.

"I am heartbroken that the mother will be going through what I've gone to through these last two years," Lacerda said in a statement obtained by KTNV.

Man Accused of Murdering Girlfriend Arrested While Being Investigated for
Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez [left] has been arrested two years after allegedly killing 26-year-old Tabatha Tozzi [right] in Las Vegas.

"The day before this happened, she even told me, 'Mom, I'm not happy. I'm trying to break up with him, but I'm afraid,'" Lacerda previously told Channel 13. The morning of the shooting, Tozzi made a frantic to call to her mother, asking to be picked up, but Lacerda was not able to make it in time.

Law enforcement agencies including the U.S. Marshals Service, FBI, DEA and Customs and Border Protection were credited by Las Vegas police for their relentless pursuit and collaboration with Mexican officials.

"We have relentlessly pursued this fugitive, and the family can rest knowing that he is now in custody," District of Nevada U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said.

A celebration of life for Tabatha is scheduled for April 24 in Las Vegas.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Domestic violence, Shooting, Gun violence, Murder, Mexico, Boyfriend, Fugitive

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Students from MIT, Harvard University and other schools rally in April 2024 against Israel's military campaign in Gaza

Harvard Sees $2.2 Billion In Funding Frozen After Defying Trump

A Worried Michigan Teen Called Police to Check on His
Teen Being Sextorted Killed Himself After Worried Friend Called Police For Welfare Check
Arizona National Guard Monitors Mexican Border
US Troops Could Detain Migrants After Being Given Control Of Land On Southern Border
Graciela Castellanos' daughter
Woman Accused Of Drowning Her Daughter Had Just Discovered Her Legal Status Might Be Rejected, Fiancé Says
South Atlantic Ocean
Extremely Rare Sea Creature Caught On Camera Stuns Scientists
Editor's Pick
DOJ vs. Google: 5 Key Takeaways That Could Change Online
Tech

DOJ vs. Google: 5 Key Takeaways That Could Change Online Search

"Where is everybody?": This question, about the lack of aliens in the vast universe, is called Fermi's paradox
Science

Where Are All The Aliens? Fermi's Paradox Explained

Vehicles of automobile brands belonging to General Motors Company are seen at a car dealership in Queens, New York
Business

US Retail Sales Climb 1.4% In March, Fueled By Auto Buys

North America's digital infrastructure is at the forefront of global
Business

The ProLift Rigging Company: The Growing Role of Data Centers in North America's Digital Infrastructure