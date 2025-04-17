Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend Arrested While Being Investigated For Another Woman's Death

Nearly two years after the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Tabatha Tozzi in Las Vegas, the man accused of her murder has been arrested in Mexico—where he is a suspect in another woman's death.

Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez was located in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, by Mexican authorities, with assistance from the Mexican Marines and multiple U.S. agencies.

Perez-Sanchez, who allegedly shot Tozzi during an argument in April 2023, fled the country shortly after the incident. His arrest comes amid a second investigation, as he is now also a suspect in the murder and forced disappearance of Vivian Karely, whose body was discovered on April 7, 2025, in Culiacán, Sinaloa, KTNV reported.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Perez-Sanchez had reportedly been living under the alias "Jorge N" while on the run. He is currently being held in Mexico on local charges, with extradition to the United States pending.

Tozzi's mother, Regina Lacerda, expressed a mix of relief and sorrow following the arrest, noting that while justice may finally be within reach, another family is now enduring the same devastating loss.

"I am heartbroken that the mother will be going through what I've gone to through these last two years," Lacerda said in a statement obtained by KTNV.

"The day before this happened, she even told me, 'Mom, I'm not happy. I'm trying to break up with him, but I'm afraid,'" Lacerda previously told Channel 13. The morning of the shooting, Tozzi made a frantic to call to her mother, asking to be picked up, but Lacerda was not able to make it in time.

Law enforcement agencies including the U.S. Marshals Service, FBI, DEA and Customs and Border Protection were credited by Las Vegas police for their relentless pursuit and collaboration with Mexican officials.

"We have relentlessly pursued this fugitive, and the family can rest knowing that he is now in custody," District of Nevada U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said.

A celebration of life for Tabatha is scheduled for April 24 in Las Vegas.

Originally published on Latin Times