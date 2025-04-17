Russia Lifts Ban On Taliban As It Deepens Ties With Islamist Group

The Russian Supreme Court on Thursday lifted a ban on the Taliban, a development that illustrates the deepening relations between Moscow and the Islamist group, Bloomberg reported.

The lift will take effect "immediately," the court said, as reported by the state-run Tass agency. It puts an end to a 22-year ban after the Taliban was officially recognized as a terrorist organization and outlawed in the country.

However, ties between Moscow and Kabul have strengthened since the U.S. withdrew from the country in 2021. Countries like China, Russia and Pakistan accepted diplomats but don't formally recognize the government, internationally condemned for human rights violations, especially against women.

The UN detailed last year that the Taliban has issued "at least 70 decrees and directives that directly target the autonomy, rights and daily lives of women and girls." They entail "severe restrictions placed on women and girl's access to public spaces, employment opportunities, reproductive rights, maternal health care, education, mental health services, and beyond."

Women are banned from education and most professions, as well as public spaces. Since December 2021 they must be accompanied by a male relative when traveling more than 77 kilometers, but in some places the distances are much shorter. Those without close male relatives can't go outside without risking their safety.

In late December the construction of windows that overlook areas used by women was also banned. The order also required existing windows with views to spaces frequented by women—such as courtyards, kitchens, and wells—to be blocked.

The decree claims the measure is intended to prevent "obscene acts" by ensuring that women working or gathering in private spaces are not visible from outside, France24 reported.

Originally published on Latin Times