World

Russia Lifts Ban On Taliban As It Deepens Ties With Islamist Group

By
Vladimir Putin
Putin said during a visit to a military hospital that Russia was going to intensify its attacks on Ukraine.

The Russian Supreme Court on Thursday lifted a ban on the Taliban, a development that illustrates the deepening relations between Moscow and the Islamist group, Bloomberg reported.

The lift will take effect "immediately," the court said, as reported by the state-run Tass agency. It puts an end to a 22-year ban after the Taliban was officially recognized as a terrorist organization and outlawed in the country.

However, ties between Moscow and Kabul have strengthened since the U.S. withdrew from the country in 2021. Countries like China, Russia and Pakistan accepted diplomats but don't formally recognize the government, internationally condemned for human rights violations, especially against women.

The UN detailed last year that the Taliban has issued "at least 70 decrees and directives that directly target the autonomy, rights and daily lives of women and girls." They entail "severe restrictions placed on women and girl's access to public spaces, employment opportunities, reproductive rights, maternal health care, education, mental health services, and beyond."

Women are banned from education and most professions, as well as public spaces. Since December 2021 they must be accompanied by a male relative when traveling more than 77 kilometers, but in some places the distances are much shorter. Those without close male relatives can't go outside without risking their safety.

In late December the construction of windows that overlook areas used by women was also banned. The order also required existing windows with views to spaces frequented by women—such as courtyards, kitchens, and wells—to be blocked.

The decree claims the measure is intended to prevent "obscene acts" by ensuring that women working or gathering in private spaces are not visible from outside, France24 reported.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Russia, Taliban, Middle East

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Students from MIT, Harvard University and other schools rally in April 2024 against Israel's military campaign in Gaza

Harvard Sees $2.2 Billion In Funding Frozen After Defying Trump

A Worried Michigan Teen Called Police to Check on His
Teen Being Sextorted Killed Himself After Worried Friend Called Police For Welfare Check
Graciela Castellanos' daughter
Woman Accused Of Drowning Her Daughter Had Just Discovered Her Legal Status Might Be Rejected, Fiancé Says
South Atlantic Ocean
Extremely Rare Sea Creature Caught On Camera Stuns Scientists
Russia Suggests North Korea Resume Nuclear Weapon Program, Creating Fear of Potential World War III in Europe
North Korea Is Quietly Powering Russia's War Machine In Ukraine, Report Says
Editor's Pick
DOJ vs. Google: 5 Key Takeaways That Could Change Online
Tech

DOJ vs. Google: 5 Key Takeaways That Could Change Online Search

"Where is everybody?": This question, about the lack of aliens in the vast universe, is called Fermi's paradox
Science

Where Are All The Aliens? Fermi's Paradox Explained

Vehicles of automobile brands belonging to General Motors Company are seen at a car dealership in Queens, New York
Business

US Retail Sales Climb 1.4% In March, Fueled By Auto Buys

North America's digital infrastructure is at the forefront of global
Business

The ProLift Rigging Company: The Growing Role of Data Centers in North America's Digital Infrastructure