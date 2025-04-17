U.S. Crime & Justice

Teen Stabbed Grandma 35 Times For Suggesting His Laptop Be Taken Away, Prosecutors Say

By
Police vehicle lights

A 15-year-old boy from Suffolk County, New York, allegedly stabbed his grandmother to death after she suggested that his computer should be taken away.

The dispute began on April 7 when the boy's mother confronted him about missing school. While the boy and his mother were arguing, Grandma suggested taking his computer away as punishment. Prosecutors say that the boy reacted by grabbing a knife and stabbing the woman.

After stabbing the grandmother, the boy turned the knife on the mother and stabbed her as well.

"After being stabbed, the mother fell to the ground and played dead. At that point, the 15-year-old turned back to his grandmother and continued to stab her. The defendant's grandmother died at the scene, and the defendant's mother was taken to a hospital, where she is still recovering from her injuries," prosecutors stated.

The boy has been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, and assault. He faces 15 years to life on the charges. Judge Karen Kerr ordered the defendant be remanded during the pendency of the case.

"This is an exceptionally tragic case that has devastated a family," said District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney. "When a child allegedly turns violent against their own family members, it creates layers of trauma that extend far beyond physical injuries. Our office will pursue justice for the victims of these horrific acts."

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
New York, Murder, Stabbing, Computer, Teen
© 2024 Lawyer Herald All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Students from MIT, Harvard University and other schools rally in April 2024 against Israel's military campaign in Gaza

Harvard Sees $2.2 Billion In Funding Frozen After Defying Trump

A Worried Michigan Teen Called Police to Check on His
Teen Being Sextorted Killed Himself After Worried Friend Called Police For Welfare Check
Arizona National Guard Monitors Mexican Border
US Troops Could Detain Migrants After Being Given Control Of Land On Southern Border
Graciela Castellanos' daughter
Woman Accused Of Drowning Her Daughter Had Just Discovered Her Legal Status Might Be Rejected, Fiancé Says
South Atlantic Ocean
Extremely Rare Sea Creature Caught On Camera Stuns Scientists
Editor's Pick
DOJ vs. Google: 5 Key Takeaways That Could Change Online
Tech

DOJ vs. Google: 5 Key Takeaways That Could Change Online Search

"Where is everybody?": This question, about the lack of aliens in the vast universe, is called Fermi's paradox
Science

Where Are All The Aliens? Fermi's Paradox Explained

Vehicles of automobile brands belonging to General Motors Company are seen at a car dealership in Queens, New York
Business

US Retail Sales Climb 1.4% In March, Fueled By Auto Buys

North America's digital infrastructure is at the forefront of global
Business

The ProLift Rigging Company: The Growing Role of Data Centers in North America's Digital Infrastructure