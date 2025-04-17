Teen Stabbed Grandma 35 Times For Suggesting His Laptop Be Taken Away, Prosecutors Say

A 15-year-old boy from Suffolk County, New York, allegedly stabbed his grandmother to death after she suggested that his computer should be taken away.

The dispute began on April 7 when the boy's mother confronted him about missing school. While the boy and his mother were arguing, Grandma suggested taking his computer away as punishment. Prosecutors say that the boy reacted by grabbing a knife and stabbing the woman.

After stabbing the grandmother, the boy turned the knife on the mother and stabbed her as well.

"After being stabbed, the mother fell to the ground and played dead. At that point, the 15-year-old turned back to his grandmother and continued to stab her. The defendant's grandmother died at the scene, and the defendant's mother was taken to a hospital, where she is still recovering from her injuries," prosecutors stated.

The boy has been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, and assault. He faces 15 years to life on the charges. Judge Karen Kerr ordered the defendant be remanded during the pendency of the case.

"This is an exceptionally tragic case that has devastated a family," said District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney. "When a child allegedly turns violent against their own family members, it creates layers of trauma that extend far beyond physical injuries. Our office will pursue justice for the victims of these horrific acts."

Originally published on Lawyer Herald