Kidnapped Pastor 'Miraculously' Rescued Following Shoot-Out That Killed 3 Suspects

A U.S. pastor was kidnapped in South Africa and rescued by local authorities after a gunfight that left three men dead.

Josh Sullivan, 45, a missionary, was kidnapped on April 10 at the Fellowship Baptist Church in Motherwell, outside of Gqeberha, PEOPLE reported.

According to police, authorities were able to locate the safe house where he was being held and dispatched law enforcement to that location on April 15. As they approached the house, police officers saw a vehicle at the location.

"The suspects inside the vehicle upon seeing law enforcement allegedly attempted to flee and opened fire on the team. The officers responded with tactical precision, leading to a high-intensity shootout in which three unidentified suspects were fatally wounded," police said. "The victim was found inside the same vehicle from which the suspects had launched their attack. Miraculously unharmed, he was immediately assessed by medical personnel and is currently in an excellent condition."

Following the kidnapping, which reportedly happened during a sermon, Fellowship Baptist Church asked for prayers in a social media post: "Please pray for Josh Sullivan, missionary to South Africa. He was kidnapped at gun point by six men during their church service this evening."

In a follow up post on April 16 following Sullivan's successful rescue, the church proclaimed "Praise the Lord!"

In their statement, police said they are continuing their investigation into Sullivan's kidnapping.

