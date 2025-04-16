China's Xi Meets Malaysian Leaders, Vows To 'Safeguard' Asia Allies

President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged greater cooperation with Malaysia in the face of "shocks to the global order", during the Chinese leader's regional tour against the backdrop of a US trade war.

"China and Malaysia will stand with countries in the region to combat the undercurrent of geopolitical and camp-based confrontation, as well as the counter currents of unilateralism, and protectionism," he said.

"And together, we will safeguard the bright prospects of our Asian family," Xi added during a speech in Malaysia's administrative capital Putrajaya.

Xi embarked this week on a Southeast Asia tour that has already taken him to Vietnam and will also include Cambodia, with Beijing trying to position itself as a stable alternative to US President Donald Trump's punitive tariff regime.

Malaysia premier Anwar Ibrahim said China has been "a rational, strong and reliable partner" amid the tariff turbulence.

His nation will "remain an unwavering and principled friend to China", Anwar said as he hosted Xi for dinner at his official residence.

Xi was welcomed to Malaysia by the country's king, Sultan Ibrahim, in a colourful ceremony at the golden-domed palace.

He later held talks with Anwar and witnessed the exchange of 31 cooperation agreements on sectors including emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, media and tourism.

"It's not just about friendship, it's about realigning the regional centre of gravity towards Beijing," said Khoo Ying Hooi from Malaya University.

The visit was a calculated move to "test the waters for regional solidarity at a time when US trade measures are disrupting global markets", said Khoo, an associate professor in the Department of International and Strategic Studies.

Malaysia is this year's chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional bloc, whose members have been among the hardest hit by US tariffs.

Malaysia, Southeast Asia's third-largest economy, was hit with a 24 percent tariff.

ASEAN member Vietnam, a manufacturing powerhouse, was slapped with 46 percent tariffs and Cambodia -- a major producer of low-cost clothing for big Western brands -- was hit with a 49 percent duty.

The levies have been paused for 90 days but Trump has said no country is "off the hook".

"Regionally, Xi is likely to frame China as a partner in stability and development, not a hegemon," Khoo told AFP.

"At the same time, his message carries an implicit warning, that is: don't let Washington's tariffs or alliances undermine Asia's own regional cohesion," she said.

Oh Ei Sun, from the Pacific Research Center of Malaysia think tank, said Xi's visit is like "a group of friends huddling together for warmth against harsh weather".

China and Malaysia celebrated their 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations last year and enjoy robust trade ties, although Malaysia claims parts of the South China Sea over which Beijing has staked out near-blanket sovereignty.

China has been Malaysia's largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years. Bilateral trade accounted for 16.8 percent of Malaysia's global trade last year, according to the Malaysian foreign ministry.

Xi will travel on Thursday to Cambodia, one of China's staunchest allies in Southeast Asia and where Beijing has extended its influence in recent years.