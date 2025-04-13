Former LSU Receiver Kyren Lacy Found Dead In Houston At 24

Former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy was found dead Saturday night in Houston, an LSU official confirmed to ESPN on Sunday. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

"We're saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU Football student-athlete Kyren Lacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing," LSU said in a statement.

Lacy, 24, had been facing serious legal trouble stemming from a fatal crash in Louisiana on Dec. 17. Authorities accused Lacy of causing a collision that killed a 78-year-old man and fleeing the scene without offering aid or contacting emergency services. He turned himself in on January 12 and was released on $151,000 bail.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office records indicated Lacy was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death, and reckless operation of a vehicle. A grand jury was scheduled to begin hearing evidence in the case on Monday.

"It is with profound sorrow that we confirm the tragic passing of Kyren Lacy. First and foremost, we ask that the public and the media give his family the space and time they need to grieve this unimaginable loss in peace," Lacy's attorney, Matthew Ory, said in a statement to ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

Ory added that he was "very confident the evidence, after being fully collected and reviewed, would lead to a declination of charges" and that, "we will be demanding a full and transparent review of how this investigation was conducted and why."

According to Louisiana State Police, Lacy was allegedly driving a 2023 Dodge Charger at high speed on Louisiana Highway 20 and "recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed by crossing the centerline and entering the northbound lane while in a designated no-passing zone."

"As Lacy was illegally passing the other vehicles, the driver of a northbound pickup truck abruptly braked and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision with the approaching Dodge," a Louisiana State Police news release said.

"Traveling behind the pickup was a 2017 Kia Cadenza whose driver swerved left to avoid the oncoming Dodge Charger. As the Kia Cadenza took evasive action to avoid impact with the Dodge, it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Kia Sorento."

Police said Lacy drove around the crash and left the scene "without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement."

Herman Hall of Thibodaux, Louisiana, a passenger in the Kia Sorento, later died from his injuries.

Lacy's agent, Rocky Arceneaux, said in a statement that his client was "fully cooperating with the authorities."

Lacy declared for the NFL Draft on December 19, two days after the crash, and did not play in LSU's Texas Bowl victory over Baylor. He participated in LSU's pro day in March and had previously been ranked as high as the No. 6 receiver prospect by ESPN's Mel Kiper in December. However, he did not appear in Kiper's most recent top 10 rankings.

Lacy transferred to LSU after beginning his college career at Louisiana. He played three seasons for the Tigers and recorded his best performance last year, posting 58 catches for 866 yards and a team-high nine touchdowns.