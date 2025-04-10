ICE Head Wants Deportations To Run Like Amazon Prime: 'We Need To Treat This Like A Business'

U.S. Immigration

The Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement described an ideal deportation system in which vehicles round up immigrants, similarly to how Amazon trucks travel through US cities, while delivering remarks in Arizona.

"We need to get better at treating this like a business," Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said. He then described a deportation system "like (Amazon) Prime, but with human beings," according to AZ Mirror.

Lyons attended the 2025 Border Security Expo at the Phoenix Convention Center, where he delivered remarks alongside other senior members of Trump administration staff, including Tom Homan, Trump's "border czar", and Kristi Noem, the secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Many of these speakers advocated for Trump's deportation agenda, with several of them appealing to members of the military industrial complex in attendance and encouraging the private sector to support the 47th President's immigration goals to a higher degree.

"We need to buy more beds, we need more airplane flights and I know a lot of you are here for that reason," Homan stated in his keynote speech, which began the expo.

"Let the badge and guns do the badge and gun stuff, everything else, let's contract out," he continued.

Homan, one of the two keynote speakers at the event, served as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement during Trump's first presidential term. The other keynote speaker was Noem.

Many companies in attendance at the expo had ties to Trump or his allies, or profited off of Trump's newfound policies. Geo Group, a company dealing in private prisons and an ICE contractor, has experienced skyrocketing stock prices since Trump's election. Furthermore, Andruil Industries, which has ties to Trump-allied software company Palantir and whose director of defense technology was nominated for a senior staff position within the Trump administration, was also in attendance.

