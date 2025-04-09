Science/Health Science

April 2025's Pink Moon To Light Up Sky: When And How To Watch

Pink moon
A pink moon rises during the 3. Liga match between Bayern München II and 1. FC Saarbrücken at Stadion an der Gruenwalder Straße on April 26, 2021 in Munich, Germany. Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

The first full moon of spring, known as the Pink Moon, will grace the night sky this Saturday, April 12, 2025. Peaking at 8:22 PM EDT, this celestial event offers more than just a beautiful sight—it's steeped in seasonal symbolism and cultural significance.

To witness this event, observers must look toward the eastern horizon shortly after sunset.

Despite its name, the Pink Moon won't actually appear pink. The term originates from Native American traditions, inspired by the seasonal bloom of Phlox subulata, a vibrant pink wildflower commonly referred to as "moss pink." This plant typically blossoms around the same time as April's full moon, giving the lunar event its name.

A Night of Symbolism and Spiritual Significance

As the first full moon of spring in the Northern Hemisphere, the Pink Moon is often associated with renewal, spiritual growth, and new beginnings. Many see it as a powerful time for setting intentions, practicing gratitude, and embracing fresh opportunities. Moon bathing, meditation, and other mindfulness practices are especially popular during this phase.

This year's Pink Moon is classified as a Micromoon, meaning it occurs when the Moon is near its farthest point from Earth in its elliptical orbit. As a result, it will appear slightly smaller and dimmer than a typical full moon—though the difference is subtle and usually imperceptible to the naked eye. Interestingly, the Moon can often seem larger when near the horizon, a visual trick caused by perspective, not size.

Religious and Cultural Connections

The April full moon also holds religious significance, especially in Christianity. Falling just after the ecclesiastical spring equinox, the Pink Moon plays a key role in determining the date of Easter Sunday, which is celebrated on the first Sunday following the Paschal Moon—the first full moon after the spring equinox.

Across different Indigenous cultures, the April full moon carries various names that reflect nature's transitions and cycles:

  • Breaking Ice Moon – Algonquin
  • Frog Moon – Cree
  • Moon When the Geese Lay Eggs – Dakota
  • Sucker Moon – Anishinaabe

Each name honors themes of thawing landscapes, animal migrations, and seasonal renewal.

